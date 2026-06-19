KAWASAKI, Japan, June 19, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu published the Fujitsu Technology and Service Vision 2026 on June 18. This presents a dynamic new perspective on how organizations can embrace change and achieve continuous transformation in an era where unpredictable change has become the norm. By leveraging the power of people working in harmony with AI, together with harnessing technology advances and convergence, businesses can capitalize on taking concrete actions that put technology enablement at the heart of transformation. As we advance toward 2035, Fujitsu's 100th anniversary, the company is advancing AI-driven transformation and strengthening cutting-edge technologies under its Management Vision 2035. By delivering value across consulting, technology, services, and modernization, Fujitsu aims to help customers drive transformation while contributing to both the resolution of societal challenges and sustainable economic growth.Fujitsu Technology and Service Vision 2026 visualThe Fujitsu Technology and Service Vision 2026 charts the impact of a world in constant flux, as we face growing geopolitical tensions that are forcing governments and organizations to make rapid decisions on issues such as supply chain restructuring and responses to resource and energy constraints. At the same time, the rapid evolution of AI is fundamentally reshaping business models, changing the fundamentals of working practices, and even the nature of business structures across all industries. In this environment, conventional business models are breaking down.The challenge for organizations is no longer about simply reacting to specific changes. It now revolves around how to achieve end-to-end transformation, from leadership through to the front-line, in order to ensure the viable operation of an organization through periods of ongoing volatility. Future successful businesses will be the ones that thrive in times of uncertainty and evolve by embracing intelligent change.Fujitsu Technology and Service Vision 2026 outline1. Business success in an unpredictable era: dynamic transformationIn an era where change is the norm, an organization's competitiveness depends on its ability to run cycles of hypothesis, testing and learning, embracing all outcomes. By sustaining this cycle of testing and learning, organizations can continuously disrupt and re-create their existing strategies, business models and processes. We call this dynamic transformation.Achieving dynamic transformation requires evolving technologies to play a central role. By combining AI with multiple transformation-driving technologies and balancing their individual roles into a seamless functional entity, organizations can adapt, evolve and thrive during constant change.2. Technology vision: four dynamics driving transformationEmerging technologies underpin the four key dynamics that enable organizations to drive transformation.Figure 2: The four dynamics shaping organizations that deliver continuous transformation through people-AI collaborationBy interlinking these four dynamics and enabling them to function as a unified whole, organizations can adapt to global changes and constantly create new value.3. Key factors for achieving transformation: the key to dynamic transformationFujitsu's annual survey [2] targeting leading CxO opinions has identified common characteristics shared by leader organizations that achieve strong results. These include prioritizing a strategy that places AI at the core of the business, people that maximize the power of AI in all areas of business, a technology infrastructure that accelerates business evolution, as well as security measures requiring future attention as AI evolves. The ability to identify, integrate and advance these elements strategically is the key to realizing dynamic transformation and strengthening corporate competitiveness.As a partner that is committed to implementing transformation within its own organization, Fujitsu will work in partnership with customers to drive their transformation journeys, leveraging its own cutting-edge technologies and the insights gained through practical experience.[1] business systems:Mechanisms and processes that improve efficiency and create competitive advantage across core corporate activities such as Sales, Production and Human Resources.[2] Fujitsu's annual survey:Fujitsu conducted a survey of 1,000 CxOs across North America, Europe and APAC in February 2026.About FujitsuFujitsu's purpose is to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation. As the digital transformation partner of choice for customers around the globe, our 100,000 employees work to resolve some of the greatest challenges facing humanity. Our range of services and solutions draw on five key technologies: AI, Computing, Networks, Data & Security, and Converging Technologies, which we bring together to deliver sustainability transformation. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported consolidated revenues of 3.5 trillion yen (US$23 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026 and remains the top digital services company in Japan by market share. Find out more: global.fujitsuPress ContactsFujitsu LimitedPublic, Investor and Analyst Relations DivisionInquiriesSource: Fujitsu LtdCopyright 2026 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.