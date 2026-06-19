KAWASAKI, Japan, June 19, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu Limited today announced that it has received a record-breaking eight awards out of a total of twelve categories at the AWS Japan Certification Award 2025, hosted by Amazon Web Services Japan G.K. (AWS Japan). This award recognizes Japanese partner companies based on their AWS certification achievements.Fujitsu earned its first recognition in AI and advanced technology areas, including Professional of the Year, AI Practitioner of the Year, and AI/ML and Data Engineers Champion. This recognition highlights Fujitsu's technical capabilities and talent pool, which reflect its ability to support end-to-end cloud infrastructure design and operation to advanced domains such as generative AI and data utilization.Furthermore, Fujitsu has continuously promoted the acquisition of AWS certifications as a company-wide skill enhancement initiative. In particular, Fujitsu is strengthening the development of specialized personnel in generative AI and data domains to create value centered on AI. These efforts have culminated in multiple awards, including those in the AI field. Moving forward, Fujitsu will continue to expand its specialized talent through the acquisition of advanced certifications and further deepen its collaboration with AWS. This will enhance design quality and project execution capabilities and accelerate support for new value creation utilizing AI.Mark Daigle, Managing Director, Global Partner Solutions, AWS Training & Certification, Amazon Web Services, Inc. CommentsFujitsu's achievements are truly outstanding, especially their leap forward in the advanced certification areas of AI and machine learning. The first-time awards for 'AI Practitioner of the Year' and 'AI/ML and Data Engineers Champion' demonstrate that Fujitsu not only maintains excellence in foundational cloud skills but is also actively leading the AI era. As we expand our global strategic collaboration, we look forward to Fujitsu leveraging its deep AI expertise to deliver transformative results for customers.Shunsuke Onishi, Corporate Executive Officer, Corporate Vice President, CRO, Fujitsu Limited CommentsWe are deeply honored to have received numerous awards at the 'AWS Japan Certification Award 2025.' We believe these awards demonstrate our contribution to enhancing our customers' business sophistication and competitiveness, underpinned by our deep pool of practical technical talent. Fujitsu is strengthening its initiatives in advanced areas, with value creation centered on AI as a driving force for growth. Moving forward, through our collaboration with AWS, we will accelerate the provision of new value utilizing AI, contributing to maximizing customer success and their sustainable growth.About FujitsuFujitsu's purpose is to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation. As the digital transformation partner of choice for customers around the globe, our 100,000 employees work to resolve some of the greatest challenges facing humanity. Our range of services and solutions draw on five key technologies: AI, Computing, Networks, Data & Security, and Converging Technologies, which we bring together to deliver sustainability transformation. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported consolidated revenues of 3.5 trillion yen (US$23 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026 and remains the top digital services company in Japan by market share. Find out more: global.fujitsuPress ContactsFujitsu LimitedPublic, Investor and Analyst Relations DivisionInquiriesSource: Fujitsu LtdCopyright 2026 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.