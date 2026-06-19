

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - GOPO Toys has recalled about 70,410 Pull String Teething Toys due to a serious choking hazard that could cause respiratory distress or death in young children.



According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the recalled toys violate the federal mandatory toy safety standard because their silicone strings are longer and smaller than permitted. The strings can reach the back of a child's throat and become lodged, posing a choking risk.



The company has received three reports of the strings reaching the back of a child's throat, resulting in respiratory distress or choking.



The recalled toys feature an off-white disc with a gray center ball, six multicolored silicone pull strings and seven soft push buttons. They were sold exclusively on Amazon.com from August 2023 through March 2026 for $11 to $15.



Consumers are urged to stop using the product immediately, keep it away from children and contact GOPO Toys for a full refund.



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