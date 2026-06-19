

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo, known as Bundibugyo virus disease (BVD), is growing quickly. As of June 17, the World Health Organization reports 896 confirmed infections and 232 fatalities.



Uganda has also seen 19 confirmed cases, including two deaths, bringing the total to 915 cases and 234 deaths across both nations.



The majority of cases are concentrated in Ituri Province in northeastern Congo, which makes up over 90% of the confirmed cases. Bunia, Rwampara, Mongbwalu, and Nyankunde are among the areas hardest hit. WHO notes that the increase in cases partly reflects enhanced testing capabilities and the evaluation of samples collected earlier.



Health officials are becoming more worried about the situation in displacement camps. In the Kigonze camp near Bunia, at least 30 individuals have reportedly died since early May, as per camp officials and aid organizations.



Many victims showed symptoms consistent with Ebola, such as fever, headaches, and vomiting, although several cases are still awaiting lab confirmation.



This outbreak is occurring in a region affected by conflict, where many people are displaced, healthcare access is limited, and living conditions are cramped, which is making response efforts all the more challenging. WHO currently assesses the risk in Congo as very high and in Uganda as high.



They are emphasizing that there are no recommendations for travel or trade restrictions at this time. National authorities, along with international partners, are actively engaged in monitoring, contact tracing, testing, and community outreach to help control the outbreak.



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