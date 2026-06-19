Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - June 19, 2026) - Grizzly Discoveries Inc. (TSXV: GZD) (FSE: G6H) (OTCQB: GZDIF) ("Grizzly" or the "Company") announces that, between June 16 and June 19, 2026, it closed on a private placement originally announced on May 13, 2026 (the "Offering") by the issuance of 4,525,292 Units, 562,500 FT Units, and 110,000 CMFT Units for gross proceeds of $349,044.

Each Unit, priced at $0.065 per Unit, consisted of one common share of the Company ("Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant entitling the warrant holder to purchase an additional Common Share for $0.12 and expiring on the earlier of a) 30 days following written notice by the Company to the warrant holder that the volume-weighted average trading price of the Common Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange is at or greater than CA$0.18 per Common Share for 10 consecutive trading days; and (b) 36 months (3 years) from the date of issuance ("Warrant"). Each FT Unit, priced at $0.08 per FT Unit, consisted of one Common Share and one half of one Warrant, each issued as a "flow through share" for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada). Each CMFT Unit, priced at $0.09 per CMFT Unit, consisted of one Common Share and one half of one Warrant, each issued as a "flow through share" for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

The Offering was offered to qualified subscribers in the Provinces of Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario and in other jurisdictions as the Company in its discretion determined, in reliance upon exemptions from the registration and prospectus requirements of applicable securities legislation. The Offering is now closed.

The Company intends to use the proceeds of the sale of the Units for mineral property acquisition, exploration, and general working capital; the proceeds from the sale of FT Units for mineral property exploration, and the proceeds from the sale of the CMFT Units for mineral property exploration specifically targeting Critical Minerals (as defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada))

In connection with the sale of 600,000 Units, the Company paid a cash finders fee of $2,340 and issued 36,000 Finder Warrants (with each Finder Warrant having the same terms as the Warrants included in the Units) to Canaccord Genuity Corp. In connection with the sale of 437,500 FT Units and 110,000 CMFT units, the Company paid a cash finders fee of $2,694 and issued 32,850 Finder Warrants to Raymond James Limited. In connection with the sale of 384,000 Units, the Company paid a cash finders fee of $1,498 and issued 23,040 Finder Warrants to Leede Financial Inc. In connection with the sale of 315,000 Units, the Company paid a cash finders fee of $1,229 and issued 18,900 Finder Warrants to Haywood Securities Inc.

Following closing of the Offering, the Company has 232,838,034 common shares issued and outstanding. The Common Shares and any Common Shares issued on exercise of the Warrants and Finder Warrants are subject to restrictions on trading for four months from the date of issuance, expiring on dates ranging from October 17, 2026 to October 20, 2026. The Offering is subject to final acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

ABOUT GRIZZLY DISCOVERIES INC.

Grizzly is a diversified Canadian mineral exploration company with its primary listing on the TSX Venture Exchange focused on developing its approximately 72,700 ha (approximately 180,000 acres) of precious and base metals properties in southeastern British Columbia. Grizzly is run by a highly experienced junior resource sector management team, who have a track record of advancing exploration projects from early exploration stage through to feasibility stage.

On behalf of the Board,

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Caution concerning forward-looking information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. This information and statements address future activities, events, plans, developments and projections. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, constitute forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Such forward-looking information and statements are frequently identified by words such as "may," "will," "should," "anticipate," "plan," "expect," "believe," "estimate," "intend" and similar terminology, and reflect assumptions, estimates, opinions and analysis made by management of Grizzly in light of its experience, current conditions, expectations of future developments and other factors which it believes to be reasonable and relevant. Forward-looking information and statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause Grizzly's actual results, performance and achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information and statements and accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed thereon.

Risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to vary include but are not limited to the availability of financing; fluctuations in commodity prices; changes to and compliance with applicable laws and regulations, including environmental laws and obtaining requisite permits; political, economic and other risks; as well as other risks and uncertainties which are more fully described in our annual and quarterly Management's Discussion and Analysis and in other filings made by us with Canadian securities regulatory authorities and available at www.sedarplus.ca. Grizzly disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information or statements except as may be required by law.

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

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Source: Grizzly Discoveries Inc.