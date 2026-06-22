Circles.co: Circles, Greyskies, and HCLTech Collaborate in TM Forum Catalyst Program to Accelerate AI-led Autonomous Network Operations

NEW YORK, SINGAPORE, SEATTLE, and NOIDA, India, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Circles, GreySkies, and HCLTech today announced their participation in the TM Forum Catalyst Program, a collaborative innovation initiative that brings together Communication Service Providers (CSPs) and technology partners to co-create and showcase next-generation solutions for the telecommunications industry.

As part of this program, Circles, Greyskies, and HCLTech are collaborating with leading telecom operators such as Circles.Life, KDDI, Orange, and TELUS to jointly develop a new AI-powered multi-agent framework to unify customer experience, network operations, and business processes into an intelligent, real-time operational ecosystem. The new solution is designed to accelerate end-to-end automation, enhance service assurance, and improve customer engagement while unlocking new monetization opportunities through AI-driven insights.

The initiative combines the complementary strengths of the three partners. Circles brings its AI-native digital telco platform and customer engagement capabilities, GreySkies contributes its expertise in AI-enabled intelligent network operations and data-driven automation, while HCLTech contributes its expertise in AI, automation, and TM Forum Open APIs within an Open Digital Architecture (ODA) framework. Together, the partners aim to help telecom service providers continuously analyze customer and network signals, anticipate issues, and enable autonomous decision-making across domains.

By integrating advanced AI capabilities with open, standards-based architectures, the solution supports the transition to self-optimizing networks that are more responsive to changing customer needs and operational complexities. The approach is intended to improve operational efficiency, accelerate insight-to-action, and enhance customer lifetime value.

"As service providers look to meet rising customer expectations, AI will play a critical role in delivering more personalized, anticipatory, and seamless experiences," said Sanjay Kaul, Chief Revenue Officer at Circles. "Through this collaboration, we are bringing together complementary capabilities to help operators connect customer insights with network and business operations in real time, creating new opportunities for growth and differentiation."

"Autonomous operations start with truly understanding the network. By bringing AI-driven observability and assurance into this Catalyst, we are helping operators anticipate and resolve issues before customers ever feel them," said Dr. Ibrahim Ghaleb, Chief Operating Officer at GreySkies. "Together with Circles and HCLTech, we are showing how intelligent network operations connect directly to customer and business outcomes, turning real-time network signals into faster, self-driven decisions across the entire operation."

"Inclusion in the TM Forum Catalyst program reflects our commitment to co-innovate with the global telecom ecosystem and accelerate the industry's transition to AI-driven, autonomous operations," said Anil Ganjoo, Chief Growth Officer and Global Head of Telecom, Media and Technology at HCLTech. "By bringing together multi-agent AI capabilities with open, standards-based architectures, we are enabling service providers to deliver more intelligent, agile and differentiated customer experiences at scale."

The Catalyst projects will be showcased at TM Forum's DTW Ignite event in Copenhagen (June 23-25), bringing together industry leaders to explore collaborative innovation and the future of telecommunications transformation.

About Circles

Founded in 2014, Circles is a global technology company reimagining the telco industry with its innovative SaaS platform, empowering telco operators worldwide to effortlessly launch innovative digital brands or refresh existing ones, accelerating their transformation into techcos.

Today, Circles partners with leading telco operators across 14 countries and 6 continents, including KDDI Corporation, Etisalat Group (e&), AT&T, and Telkomsel, creating blueprints for future telco and digital experiences enjoyed by millions of consumers globally.

Circles is backed by renowned global investors, including Peak XV Partners (formerly Sequoia), Warburg Pincus, Founders Fund, and EDBI (the investment arm of the Singapore Economic Development Board), with a track record of backing industry challengers.

To learn more about how Circles enables digital transformation for leading telcos worldwide, visit circles.co.

About Greyskies

GreySkies provides telecom operators and large enterprises with a cutting-edge AIOps Service Assurance platform that delivers full-stack observability across networks, infrastructure, applications, and services. By combining AI-driven anomaly detection, event correlation, and automation with real-time analytics and predictive insights, GreySkies helps service providers improve reliability, enhance user experience, and streamline operations while preparing for next-generation network and IT demands.

To learn more about GreySkies can partner with you on your Autonomous Network Transformation journey, visit greyskiesinc.com.

About HCLTech

HCLTech is a global technology company, home to more than 227,000 people across 60 countries, delivering industry-leading capabilities centered around AI, digital, engineering, cloud, and software, powered by a broad portfolio of technology services and products. We work with clients across all major verticals, providing industry solutions for Financial Services, Manufacturing, Life Sciences and Healthcare, Technology and Services, Semiconductor, Telecom and Media, Retail and CPG, Mobility and Public Services. Consolidated revenues as of 12 months ending March 2026 totaled $14.7 billion. To learn how we can supercharge progress for you, visit hcltech.com.

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