BioArctic and Lilly sign research and collaboration agreement combining Lilly compound with BioArctic's BrainTransporter' technology

STOCKHOLM, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BioArctic AB (publ) (NASDAQ STOCKHOLM: BIOA B) today announced that the company has entered into a research and collaboration agreement with Eli Lilly and Company regarding a potential new treatment combining BioArctic's proprietary BrainTransporter technology with an undisclosed Lilly drug candidate in neurodegeneration. As part of the agreement, BioArctic will receive USD 30 million in upfront payment.

In addition to the upfront payment, BioArctic will be eligible to receive additional milestone payments of up to USD 770 million. BioArctic will also be entitled to tiered mid-single digit royalties on future global product sales if the product reaches the market.

Under the collaboration, BioArctic will generate a new drug candidate combining the BrainTransporter technology with a Lilly proprietary molecule. Lilly will assume full responsibility for the global development and commercialization of the drug candidate and related products.

"I'm excited by today's announcement and proud that a large pharmaceutical company sees potential in our proprietary BrainTransporter technology. Lilly shares our ambition to do more for patients with severe neurological disorders, and this collaboration is a testament to that," said Gunilla Osswald, CEO at BioArctic.

This agreement is the fourth[1] collaboration BioArctic has entered into with partners using the BrainTransporter technology. BioArctic retains all rights for use of the BrainTransporter platform outside of the scope of these four agreements. The BrainTransporter platform can be used in a multitude of different therapy areas for delivery of biologics and other modalities to the brain, giving BioArctic many potential future partnering opportunities.

This release discusses investigational uses of an agent in development and is not intended to convey conclusions about efficacy or safety. There is no guarantee that such investigational agent will successfully complete clinical development or gain health authority approval.

This information is information that BioArctic AB (publ) is obliged to disclose pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was released for public disclosure, through the agency of the contact persons below, on June 22, 2026, at 07.30 a.m. CET.

For further information, please contact:

Oskar Bosson, VP Communications and IR

E-mail: oskar.bosson@bioarctic.se

Phone: +46 70 410 71 80

Jenny Ljunggren, External Communications and Investor Relations Manager

E-mail: jenny.ljunggren@bioarctic.com

Telephone: +46 76 013 86 08

About the BrainTransporter technology

BioArctic's BrainTransporter technology is a technology for facilitating the passage of drugs into the brain using the transferrin receptor (TfR). Active transport of medicines across the blood-brain barrier can result in broader brain distribution enabling better efficacy, improved safety profile and dosing convenience. The technology is being applied to several in-house drug projects, as well as external collaborations, and could become part of future collaborations with other pharma companies.

About BioArctic AB

BioArctic AB (publ) is a Swedish research-based biopharma company focusing on innovative treatments that can delay or stop the progression of neurodegenerative diseases. The company invented Leqembi (lecanemab) - the world's first drug proven to slow the progression of the disease and reduce cognitive impairment in early Alzheimer's disease. Leqembi has been developed together with BioArctic's partner Eisai, who are responsible for regulatory interactions and commercialization globally. In addition to Leqembi, BioArctic has a broad research portfolio with antibodies against Parkinson's disease and ALS as well as additional projects against Alzheimer's disease. Several of the projects utilize the company's proprietary BrainTransporter technology, which has the potential to actively transport antibodies across the blood-brain barrier to enhance the efficacy of the treatment. BioArctic's B share (BIOA B) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap. For further information, please visit www.bioarctic.se.

[1] Previous agreements include a research evaluation agreement regarding BAN2802 with Eisai, a global license agreement with Bristol Myers Squibb for BioArctic's PyroGlutamate-amyloid-beta antibody program and an option, collaboration and license agreement with Novartis.

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