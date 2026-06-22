

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Ocado Group Plc (OCDO.L), a technology company, on Monday responded to recent media speculation regarding succession planning for its Chief Executive Officer.



The company said its CEO and board continually engage in long-term succession planning and regularly hold discussions with potential candidates.



The company did not provide any further details regarding a potential leadership transition.



Media reports suggested Ocado's board is exploring potential successors to CEO Tim Steiner and has engaged with possible candidates as part of succession planning.



On Friday, Ocado Group closed trading 3.32% lesser at GBp 180.80 on the London Stock Exchange.



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