

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Dutch consumers remained less negative in June, marking the largest improvement in confidence in eleven years, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Monday.



The consumer confidence index rose to -39 in June from -46 in May.



This was the largest improvement in over eleven years, but consumer confidence remained far below the average of the past twenty years of -11, the survey said.



Among its components, the economic climate index increased to -64 from -72, indicating that households' assessment of the economic situation in the past twelve months and in the coming twelve months improved.



The sub-index for willingness to buy rose to -22 from -28. Further, this was the best score since the start of the series. Consumers also considered the time for making major purchases slightly less unfavorable in June than in May.



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