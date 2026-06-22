Sandvik AB: Sandvik to acquire filter press manufacturer Diemme Filtration

Sandvik has signed an agreement to acquire the Italy-based company Diemme® Filtration, a leading provider of filtration and dewatering solutions for the global mining industry, with a leading position in high-performance filter presses. The company will be reported as a separate new division, Filtration, within business area Rock Processing.

With the acquisition, Sandvik enters the filtration and dewatering segment, strengthening Rock Processing's offering across the mining value chain. The total addressable market is estimated to be over SEK 20 billion. Filtration is a critical process step in downstream mining, and Diemme® Filtration's solid-liquid separation solutions bring significant customer value by enabling improved productivity, water recovery, and tailings management.

In addition to its engineered-to-order filtration systems, Diemme® Filtration has a sizeable aftermarket business with high growth potential. The company also offers proprietary software for remote monitoring and predictive maintenance, complementing Rock Processing's digital offering.

"I am very pleased with this acquisition, which is strongly aligned with our strategy to grow in attractive niches in downstream mining. With Diemme® Filtration we add a profitable and fast-growing niche within mineral processing to our core offering, that strengthens our position with key mining customer groups and brings an attractive aftermarket business," says Stefan Widing, President and CEO of Sandvik.

Demand in the filtration segment is driven by several strong trends, and the market is expected to grow in the low double-digits. Declining ore grades are pushing mines toward higher slurry volumes, materially raising the need for increased filtration capacity. Additionally, stricter water and tailings regulations are driving demand for water preservation solutions and denser tailings.

"Diemme® Filtration's offering is highly complementary to Rock Processing and gives us a strong position in a segment that is central to mining customers' future flowsheets. It directly supports our strategy for eco-efficient rock processing and brings an opportunity to increase aftermarket penetration by leveraging Sandvik's global service footprint," says Richard Harris, President of Rock Processing.

The company is headquartered in Lugo, Italy, with a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility and R&D capabilities. It has approximately 200 employees and a diversified global customer base across copper, gold, nickel, and battery-materials mining. Revenues for 2026 are estimated to be about SEK 1.1 billion and with an EBITA margin accretive to business area Rock Processing.

The investment is expected to generate returns in line with Sandvik's cost of capital within 3 years, and to exceed them thereafter. The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price. The impact on Sandvik's earnings per share (excluding PPA) is expected to be accretive. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2026.

Stockholm, June 22, 2026

Sandvik AB

For further information, contact Louise Tjeder, VP Investor relations, phone: +46 (0) 70782 6374 or Johannes Hellström, Press and Media Relations Manager, phone: +46 (0) 70721 1008

Sandvik Group

Sandvik is a global, industrial technology group providing solutions that enhance productivity, profitability and sustainability for the manufacturing, mining and infrastructure industries. We are at the forefront of digitalization and focus on optimizing our customers' processes. Our world-leading offering includes equipment, tools, services and digital solutions for machining, mining, rock excavation and rock processing. In 2025 the Group had approximately 42,000 employees and revenues of about SEK 121 billion in more than 150 countries.