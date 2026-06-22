Nederman Holding AB: Nederman strengthens its position in Australia

As part of Nederman's focus on the Australian market, the company has acquired the distributor Fume & Dust Control PTY LTD, based in Brisbane.

Australia is an attractive market for Nederman, where the company already has a well-established presence with strong positions in states such as Victoria and New South Wales. With the acquisition of Fume & Dust Control, Nederman is also establishing a clear presence in Queensland - a region with significant growth potential.

Queensland is a dynamic industrial region experiencing strong growth in sectors such as mining, the defence industry and several other key sectors where the need for advanced industrial air purification is increasing. The region is also expected to come into sharper focus as it is set to host the 2032 Olympic Games, which will further drive investment and industrial activity.

Nederman and Fume & Dust Control have enjoyed a successful partnership for 25 years. Through this acquisition, the business is now fully integrated into Nederman's organisation, creating new opportunities to further develop the offering and accelerate growth across all of the company's divisions.

Fume & Dust Control has seven employees and a strong local market position, with in-depth knowledge of customer needs and industry requirements. The acquisition means that Nederman is not only strengthening its presence but also taking control of a key part of the value chain in the region.

With this investment, Nederman reaffirms its long-term commitment to Australia and its ambition to grow in a market with significant future potential.

For further information, please contact:

Sven Kristensson, CEO

Telephone: +46 42 18 87 00

e-mail: sven.kristensson@nederman.com



Matthew Cusick, CFO

Telephone: +46 42 18 87 00

e-mail: matthew.cusick@nederman.com



This information is information that Nederman Holding Aktiebolag is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 9.30 CET on 22 June, 2026.

About Nederman

Nederman is an environmental technology company and a global leader in industrial air filtration dedicated to extracting, transporting and cleaning air to make industrial production more efficient, safe and sustainable. Based on industry leading products, solutions and services in combination with innovative IoT technology, we monitor and optimise performance and validate emissions compliance to protect people, planet and production.

The Nederman Group is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. The Group has approximately 2,400 employees and a presence in more than 50 countries. Learn more at nedermangroup.com

Nederman Holding Aktiebolag (publ), P.O. Box 602, SE-251 06 Helsingborg, Sweden

Corporate registration number: 556576-4205