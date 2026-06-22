Northern Trust (Nasdaq: NTRS) today announced it has been appointed by TirNua Capital Partners ("TirNua") to provide fund administration, depositary and banking services for the firm's inaugural infrastructure fund focused on supporting the transition to a low carbon economy. The fund has secured €340 million in commitments at first close (source: www.tirnua.com

Headquartered in Dublin, TirNua is a private markets investment manager focused on investing in critical infrastructure to support the low-carbon transition, primarily in Ireland. TirNua is an independent, employee-managed business formed through a joint venture between Keyridge Asset Management, trading as Irish Life Investment Managers (ILIM), and an affiliate global private markets investment firm.

The fund aims to invest primarily in opportunities that support Ireland's transition to a lower-carbon economy, as well as in other relevant OECD markets. Target sectors include renewable power, energy efficiency, renewable fuels, clean transportation and other infrastructure.

Melíosa O'Caoimh, Ireland Country Head, Northern Trust, said: "Northern Trust has long-standing experience in supporting managers of private capital and meeting clients' requirements for oversight, expertise and control throughout the investment lifecycle. Our capabilities help administer a wide range of specialist asset classes and are complemented by deep expertise in supporting use of structures such as the Irish Investment Limited Partnership for alternative investments. We are delighted to bring this combination to support TirNua's inaugural fund."

David O'Brien, Chief Executive Officer of TirNua Capital Partners, commented: "As Ireland's first dedicated private markets investment manager focused on infrastructure that supports the transition to a low-carbon economy, TirNua combines deep local insight with institutional-grade capability. We are pleased to appoint Northern Trust as a key service provider that aligns with these priorities and supports our private capital strategies investing in critical infrastructure."

Northern Trust provides a complete suite of asset servicing solutions for global investment managers including fund administration, global custody, investment operations outsourcing and data solutions, supporting a range of complex investment strategies across the full spectrum of asset classes.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking services to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has a global presence with offices in 24 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., and across 22 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of March 31, 2026, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of US$18.6 trillion, and assets under management of US$1.8 trillion. For more than 135 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation. Visit us on northerntrust.com. Follow us on Instagram @northerntrustcompany or Northern Trust on LinkedIn.

Northern Trust Corporation, Head Office: 50 South La Salle Street, Chicago, Illinois 60603 U.S.A., incorporated with limited liability in the U.S. Global legal and regulatory information can be found at https://www.northerntrust.com/terms-and-conditions.

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