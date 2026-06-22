New integrations with ITA Airways, Caledonian Sleeper, and Virtuo elevate localized inventory across Europe

Navan (NASDAQ: NAVN), the global AI-powered business travel and expense platform, today announced new integrations with European travel suppliers. Navan will add to its platform a direct New Distribution Capability (NDC) connection with Italy's national air carrier, ITA Airways; overnight rail services in the UK with Caledonian Sleeper; and mobile-first car rental bookings in France with Virtuo.

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New integrations with ITA Airways, Caledonian Sleeper, and Virtuo elevate localized inventory across Europe

"We're seeing incredible momentum across Europe, bookings to and from the continent are up year-over-year, and to truly serve the European market you have to continually invest locally," said Michael Riegel, Chief Customer Officer at Navan. "By bringing ITA's NDC, Virtuo, and Caledonian Sleeper cabins to Navan, we're working to make sure European businesses have all the travel options they need, and are accessible in our easy to use app."

Accelerating NDC Leadership with ITA Airways

As NDC technology matures, Navan continues to lead the transformation in business travel by enabling ITA Airways content via Lufthansa Group's NDC API, using the latest version, 24.1. For travelers, this translates to exclusive content not available on legacy platforms, including ITA's Light (LGT) and Business (BXX). Additionally, the latest generation of the NDC API unlocks a superior post-booking experience by enabling seamless automation with unmatched speed and efficiency.

Prioritising Comfort with the Caledonian Sleeper

The integration of Caledonian Sleeper means Navan users can now book sleeper cabins on the UK's only overnight rail service. Running roughly eight hours between London and Scottish business hubs, the option to book Caledonian Sleeper cabins through Navan helps travelers prioritise comfortable and cost-effective travel, whilst maximizing traveler productivity for the day ahead.

"Through this new integration, the productivity, employee wellbeing, and low carbon benefits of choosing Caledonian Sleeper for corporate travel are now all just a click away," said Steven Marshall, Head of Sales Marketing for Caledonian Sleeper. "Our fully private guest rooms, some with en-suite, are now bookable via the Navan platform, bringing a restful overnight option between Scotland and London within easy reach."

Streamlining Ground Transport with Virtuo

Navan's integration with Virtuo will bring a new digital-first approach to car rentals for its travelers in France and the UK. Travelers can book a range of cars on the Navan platform, and access their rental remotely via the Virtuo app 24/7, and with digital identity verification and AI-powered damage reporting. Travelers will no longer need to wait in line at the rental counter or sit through time-consuming inventory checks, and can instead go straight from the arrivals gate to their vehicle.

"Our 100% digital, mobile-only approach was built to bypass the traditional rental counter entirely," said Marie Muller, Virtuo's CEO. "Partnering with Navan allows us to bring that seamless experience to enterprise travelers, getting our customers on the road without the wait."

These new integrations reinforce Navan's commitment to expanding its European footprint, adding to a wave of recent inventory expansions including Swedish Rail, SAS NDC, and the bahn.business program from Deutsche Bahn.

About Navan

Navan (NASDAQ: NAVN) is the global AI-powered business travel and expense platform that makes travel easy for travelers. From finding flights and hotels, to automating expense reconciliation, with 24/7 support along the way, Navan delivers an intuitive experience travelers love and finance teams rely on. See how Navan customers benefit and learn more at navan.com.

About Virtuo

Virtuo is a 100% digital, mobile-only car rental service built to replace the traditional rental counter. Through its app, drivers can book, unlock, and return a vehicle in minutes no paperwork, no queues, no keys. Available across France and the UK, Virtuo serves both individual travelers and businesses through its Virtuo for Business offering. Virtuo is operated by MobiTech SAS. Virtuo for Business contact: Dimitri Brochard.

About Caledonian Sleeper Limited

Caledonian Sleeper is an overnight rail journey between Scotland and London, operated by Caledonian Sleeper Limited on behalf of Transport Scotland. Running every night, 6 nights per week, guests are transported both north and south between London Euston and some of Scotland's biggest cities, including Aberdeen, Edinburgh, Glasgow and Inverness, and more rural locations, such as Fort William. With staycations on the rise, this is the most convenient way for guests to reach their destination of choice. A range of innovative ways to travel are offered including double and en-suite rooms as well as a Club Car boasting a menu of Scottish produce.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release other than statements of historical fact could be deemed to be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "will," or similar expressions. Such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks and other factors include the risks described under the caption "Risk Factors" in Navan's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on June 11, 2026, as they may be updated by Navan's subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as required by law, Navan undertakes no obligation, and does not intend, to update these forward-looking statements.

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Contacts:

Media: press@navan.com