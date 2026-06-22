

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.



The yen fell to 4-day lows of 185.33 against the euro, 213.73 against the pound and 161.77 against the U.S. dollar, from Friday's closing quotes of 185.01, 213.47 and 161.31, respectively.



Against the Swiss franc and the Canadian dollars, the yen edged down to 200.19 and 114.10 from last week's closing quotes of 199.87 and 113.96, respectively.



If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 186.00 against the euro, 216.00 against the pound, 163.00 against the greenback, 202.00 against the franc and 115.00 against the loonie.



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