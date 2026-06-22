

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - The following investment banks issued recommendations on U.K. stocks this morning as follows:



Analyst recommendations in the dpa-AFX International ProFeed on 22.06.2026 - 11.00 am



- BERENBERG CUTS GREAT PORTLAND PRICE TARGET TO 360 (377) PENCE - 'HOLD' - BERENBERG RAISES LEGAL & GENERAL PRICE TARGET TO 353 (308) PENCE - 'BUY' - DEUTSCHE BANK RESEARCH RAISES IAG PRICE TARGET TO 540 (460) PENCE - 'BUY' - GOLDMAN CUTS BIG YELLOW GROUP PRICE TARGET TO 810 (830) PENCE - 'SELL' - JPMORGAN RAISES STANDARD LIFE PRICE TARGET TO 975 (950) PENCE - 'OVERWEIGHT' - RBC CUTS XPS PENSIONS GROUP PRICE TARGET TO 430 (465) PENCE - 'OUTPERFORM'



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