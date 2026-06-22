International expansion helps advertisers target audiences based on local consumer demand

NIQ (NYSE: NIQ), a leading consumer intelligence company, today announced the expansion of its GeoPurchase audiences into Poland, Belgium, Mexico, and Indonesia, extending its purchase-based, geo-targeted audiences to new international markets.

As privacy regulations tighten and identifiers like cookies decline, marketers need new ways to reach high-value consumers at scale. NIQ's GeoPurchase Audiences address this challenge by helping marketers identify and target consumers based on demand, not just demographics.

GeoPurchase audiences help marketers pinpoint geographic areas where consumers are most likely to purchase specific FMCG categories, brands, or sub-brands, so media investments can concentrate where retail opportunities are strongest. By focusing investments in priority locations, marketers can connect with the audiences that matter in the markets with the greatest opportunity. As a result, GeoPurchase audiences help marketers improve media efficiency by turning local demand signals into actionable market insights that can be used to support growth or defend market share in competitive markets.

NIQ leverages purchase-based signals from a broad network of retailers in local markets, providing The Full View of category demand and shopper behavior across channels, enabling more accurate planning and activation.

"With GeoPurchase audiences, we're translating NIQ's global scale into local strategies that help every impression work harder," said Maureen Stapleton, Global Commercial Leader, Media Division. "By understanding who buys and where demand exists, brands can drive growth in today's fragmented and highly regulated environment. We now offer GeoPurchase syndicated audiences across 11 countries in Europe, North America, APAC, and LATAM, with additional markets launching this year. This enables clients to activate audiences and measure performance using the industry's most comprehensive global sales data."

With this expansion, marketers can harness GeoPurchase Audiences to:

Identify high-performing areas to help drive category growth

Target underperforming regions to acquire new buyers

Defend market share and compete more effectively

NIQ's syndicated GeoPurchase Audiences are available through leading platforms including The Trade Desk, Cadent, and AdSquare, with continued expansion planned. Custom audiences are currently available in 28 markets.

About NIQ

NIQ (NYSE: NIQ) is a leading consumer intelligence company, delivering the most complete and trusted understanding of consumer buying behavior and revealing new pathways to growth. By combining an unmatched global data footprint and granular consumer and retail measurement with decades of AI modeling expertise, NIQ builds decision systems that help companies turn complex data into confident action.

With operations in more than 90 countries, NIQ covers approximately 82% of the world's population and more than $7.4 trillion in global consumer spend. Through cloud-based platforms, advanced analytics and AI-driven insights, NIQ delivers The Full View-helping brands and retailers understand what consumers buy, why they buy it, and what to do next.

For more information, please visit www.niq.com.

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Contacts:

Media Contact: Media.Relations@NielsenIQ.com