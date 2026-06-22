Czechoslovak Group A.S.: CSG showcased new projects, partnerships and key portfolio products at Eurosatory 2026

The industrial and technology group CSG presented new products, technological solutions and strategic projects developed by its companies for modern armed forces at the Eurosatory 2026 international defence and security exhibition in Paris. Located in Hall 5A, the CSG stand was among the largest at the exhibition and was also the largest exhibition presented by companies from the Czech Republic.

World premiere of the Tadeas 4×4 vehicle and engines for Ukrainian missiles and drones

The first day of the exhibition saw the world premiere of the Tadeas 4×4 armoured vehicle in its command vehicle configuration. The new platform was unveiled at the CSG stand by John William Nicholson Jr., Member of the Board of Directors of CSG, Tomáš Mohapl, Chief Executive Officer of Tatra Defence Vehicle, who also ceremonially christened the vehicle with champagne, and Radomír Smolka, Chief Technical Officer of Tatra Defence Vehicle. The vehicle complements the already available Tadeas 6×6 variant and further expands the portfolio of modern armoured platforms based on Tatra chassis solutions. It is designed primarily for customers seeking a highly mobile and resilient vehicle for command, communications, reconnaissance and other specialised missions. The Tadeas 4×4 features a welded armoured hull providing a high level of protection, which can be enhanced with additional armour kits up to STANAG 4569 Level 4 ballistic protection. The vehicle roof can be fitted with light weapon mounts or remotely controlled weapon stations. Additional advantages include the use of common chassis and electronic components shared with the third-generation Tatra Force product line, as well as the option to select powertrains from Tatra, Cummins or Caterpillar.

The opening day of the exhibition also saw the signing of a significant agreement between AviaNera Technologies, a member of the CSG group, and Ukrainian Armor LLC. The partners signed a strategic cooperation agreement focused on the development and supply of advanced propulsion systems for Ukrainian guided missiles and unmanned platforms. The agreement covers the supply of engines across multiple performance categories and also envisages the future establishment of a joint venture, the expansion of manufacturing capacities, and the localisation of relevant technologies in Ukraine. The partnership builds on the previous cooperation between CSG and Ukrainian Armor and supports the strengthening of Ukraine's defence self-sufficiency while facilitating the integration of advanced European technologies into Ukrainian defence platforms.

Joint project to produce medium-weight armoured vehicles with a Turkish partner

On the second day of Eurosatory 2026, CSG Defence and FNSS Savunma Sistemleri A.S. signed a framework agreement establishing a new strategic partnership. The cooperation will result in the creation of Danube Defence Systems, a company headquartered in Trencín, Slovakia, focused on the production and supply of medium-weight armoured vehicles for European armed forces and export customers. Upon completion of the transaction and fulfilment of the relevant conditions, the company is expected to be owned 51% by CSG Defence and 49% by FNSS.

Within the project, CSG will primarily provide manufacturing and sales capabilities, leveraging the facilities of MSM Land Systems in Trencín. FNSS will contribute technology transfer and specialised know-how. The partnership combines FNSS's expertise in tracked armoured vehicle platforms with the industrial capabilities of CSG's Slovak subsidiary MSM Land Systems. The flagship product of Danube Defence Systems will be the CFL-120 Karpat medium tank, based on the FNSS Kaplan platform. The vehicle combines the firepower of a main battle tank, including a 120 mm gun, with high mobility, ease of transport and reduced logistical and operational requirements. In addition to the Karpat tank, Danube Defence Systems is expected to offer further variants within a family of medium-weight armoured vehicles, including an armoured personnel carrier and an infantry fighting vehicle.

Trident multi-layered air defence system

The second day of Eurosatory 2026 also featured the official unveiling of the Trident multi-layered air defence system at the CSG stand. The system was introduced on behalf of CSG by John William Nicholson Jr., while its capabilities, technical parameters and operational applications were presented by Viktor Loužil, Chief Strategy Officer of Excalibur International. Jan Mikulecký, Chief Executive Officer of Retia, showcased selected components of the system.

Trident is a modular short-, medium- and long-range air defence system designed to protect military formations, strategic assets and larger territorial areas against aircraft, helicopters, guided missiles, unmanned aerial systems and other airborne threats. Its configuration can be tailored to specific customer requirements. In addition to surface-to-air missiles, the system can integrate gun-based weapon systems, counter-UAS solutions, electronic warfare capabilities and jamming systems.

Several CSG companies, together with the international partner Roketsan, contribute to the Trident programme. Excalibur International serves as the system architect and prime integrator. Retia provides the radar systems as well as the command-and-control solution, while Tatra Trucks supplies the chassis platforms. Tatra Defence is responsible for the armoured cabins, mission superstructures and missile launcher platforms. The strategic partner Roketsan of Türkiye supplies short-, medium- and long-range surface-to-air missiles together with their launch canisters. A standard Trident battery includes, among other elements, the ReCUBE command-and-control centre, missile launcher and reload vehicles, mobile ReSAURION 3D AESA radars, and maintenance support vehicles.

New Meander vehicle for military applications

On the second day of the exhibition, Excalibur Army, a member of the CSG group, and New Space Technologies (NST), part of the KRILL B. P. holding company, signed a cooperation agreement for the development of a new special-purpose military vehicle, the Meander. The Meander will be based on the proven Kalan vehicle platform and adapted to meet the requirements of modern armed forces. Excalibur Army will be primarily responsible for defining military, operational, and user requirements, while NST will provide technical, engineering, and manufacturing development, including the production of the first prototype. The first Meander vehicle will be officially unveiled at the Future Forces Forum in Prague in October 2026.

The agreement has been concluded for a period of three years and covers joint technical design activities, the exchange of expert knowledge and information, vehicle testing and validation, and coordination of the programme's further development. It also establishes a framework for long-term cooperation between the two companies in the development of advanced defence technologies and represents an important step towards combining the engineering, manufacturing, and commercial capabilities of both partners. At the same time, the Meander project confirms the ambition of both companies to advance Czech defence technologies through strategic industrial cooperation.

CSG's presence at Eurosatory strengthens its position in the European defence industry

At Eurosatory 2026, the CSG group companies Tatra Defence, Tatra Export, Excalibur International, Excalibur Army, MSM Land Systems, MSM Group, Retia, Eldis, AviaNera Technologies, and the Fiocchi Munizioni, Federal, Speer and CCI brands united under the CSG Ammo+ division exhibited together within a joint CSG stand. Among the exhibits were the world-premiere presentation of the Tadeas 4×4 vehicle, the third-generation Tatra Force 8×8 equipped with a hook-lift system and a ReCUBE command centre container, the CFL-120 Karpat medium tank, selected components of the Trident air defence system, a model of the Korkut air defence system, the Deep Strike unmanned system project, artillery and tank ammunition, various types of medium-calibre ammunition, models of the Eldis RL-3000 and PAR-NG airport surveillance radars, compact jet engines produced by AviaNera Technologies, and the portfolio of small-calibre and shotgun ammunition offered by the CSG Ammo+ brands.

CSG's participation at Eurosatory 2026 confirmed the group's growing role within the European defence industry. The CSG showcased new products, technological solutions and partnerships that combine industrial capabilities with development expertise, further strengthening its ability to deliver comprehensive systems for the current and future requirements of armed forces.