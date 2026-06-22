

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Daimler Truck Holding AG (DTG.DE, DTRUY, DTGHF), a heavy-duty truck manufacturing company, Monday said that it has signed an agreement with KEYOU GmbH to develop hydrogen-powered internal combustion engines, or H2-ICE trucks. The first vehicles are expected to enter the market in 2027.



Under the agreement, Daimler Truck will supply Mercedes-Benz Actros L 1848 tractor units and 12.8-litre engines produced in Mannheim to KEYOU. The Munich-based company will then convert the engines to run on hydrogen, while qualified external partners will handle the vehicle modifications and integration work.



Daimler Truck said that the resulting truck, called the KEYOU HICE.40, will be designed for a gross vehicle weight of 40 tonnes. Using 350-bar compressed hydrogen technology, it is expected to offer a driving range of up to 650 kilometers. The vehicle will also deliver up to 350 kW of power through a port fuel injection (PFI) system, making it suitable for demanding freight transport operations.



After conversion, KEYOU will market and sell the trucks to customers. The company may also support the development of hydrogen refueling infrastructure, which is being backed by funding programs from the German Federal Ministry of Transport.



On the XETRA Exchange, DTG.DE is currently trading at 40.77 euros, down 1.6 percent.



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