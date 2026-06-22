

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The first round of US-Iran talks as a precursor to reach a final deal to end the Middle East war ended with 'encouraging progress,' reports quoting mediators say.



Mediators Qatar and Pakistan, which are facilitating negotiations in Switzerland, said in a joint statement Monday that a High Level Committee to oversee a roadmap towards reaching a final deal within 60 days is being set up.



It also says that a 'line of communication' has been formed 'to avoid incidents and miscommunication with the aim of safe passage for commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz.'



'Pakistani and Qatari mediation has delivered major progress to end Lebanon War,' Iran's foreign minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said on social media.



'Oil and petrochem exports are waived, blockade lifted, some frozen assets released, and major reconstruction & development plan launched for Iran,' he added.



Earlier, President Donald Trump's statement that the United States could resume attacking Iran and 'take over' the Strait Of Hormuz if a deal is not reached, and Iran doesn't 'stop their highly paid PROXIES in Lebanon from causing trouble', provoked Iran to briefly suspend talks in Switzerland.



The U.S. and Iranian teams began talks in the Swiss city of Lucerne on Sunday to reach a final deal, three days after both sides signed a preliminary agreement to end the Middle East war.



The 14-point framework deal includes a $300 billion plan for the 'reconstruction and economic development' of Iran, which is estimated to have incurred a loss of approximately $270 billion in the more than three months long war.



The United States promised to release Iran's billions worth of frozen assets, and lift sanctions.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News