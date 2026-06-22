

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK prime minister Keir Starmer has resigned under mounting pressure from within his own party after months of political turmoil.



The embattled leader also quit as the head of the Labor Party.



Speaking outside 10 Downing Street Monday, Starmer said he is responding to the party's question if he's 'best placed to lead us into the next general election', adding, 'I have heard the answer'.



In an emotional speech, Starmer said he will continue as Labor Party leader until his successor is elected, preferably 'before Parliament returns in September'.



He claimed to have led the government in building a stronger economy and cutting the waiting times for National Health Service.



Reform Leader Nigel Farage called for a parliamentary election as soon as possible.



Starmer is the UK's fourth prime minister to quit in four years, and it comes just two years after the Labor party returned to power with a thumping majority.



Demand for Starmer's resignation had intensified after Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham's victory at the Makerfield by-election last week.



Burnham, who is seen as the frontrunner to replace the outgoing PM, is reportedly expected to be sworn in as member of the House of Commons Monday afternoon.



The popular politician won a resounding victory over the Reform UK candidate Robert Kenyon weeks after Labor was routed in local elections, boosting his chances to replace Starmer as the new leader



56-year-old Burnham was a member of the UK parliament for 16 years and the Secretary of State for Health from 2009 to 2010.



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