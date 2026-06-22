Leggett & Platt: Leggett Dynamics Launches Mid-Class Massage System & Makes Luxury Comfort Accessible on High-Volume Programs

DETROIT, MI / ACCESS Newswire / June 22, 2026 / Leggett Dynamics today launched its Mid-Class Massage System (MCM), a breakthrough non-electronic innovation that makes premium massage more accessible beyond the luxury vehicle segment. Now in production with a global OEM, MCM was also shortlisted for the 2026 Auto Tech Partnership Award for industry-leading innovation and collaboration .

Breakthrough by Design

MCM creates a distinctive massage experience with a compact 30 x 35 mm module that uses the Coanda effect, an air jet's natural tendency to follow a curved surface. With no electronics or moving parts, it reduces complexity and cost, making a premium experience accessible to more vehicle segments and consumers.

Balancing Innovation, Speed and Cost

"Automakers must balance innovation, speed and cost while consumers expect more personalized, affordable, premium experiences," said Julien Rea, VP of Global Innovation & Engineering at Leggett Dynamics. "Leggett Dynamics' Mid-Class Massage System redefines what's possible with a breakthrough approach that simplifies design, enables plug-and-play integration and makes premium comfort accessible to more vehicles beyond the luxury segment."

As part of its Innovation Services, Leggett Dynamics generated early OEM interest with an advanced concept and launched a co-development program to validate technical feasibility, optimize performance, and align cost targets with market expectations.

Accelerating Concept to Production

MCM's rapid transition from concept to production was enabled by early collaboration and its stand-alone, non-electronic design. Unlike conventional systems, MCM can be integrated as an "island solution" in vehicle updates without requiring time-consuming and costly electronic revalidation. This helps OEMs quickly and easily add comfort content, even on platforms not originally designed with complex electronic architectures.

Recognition for Innovation and Partnership

MCM was shortlisted for the 2026 Automotive Tech Partnership Award , reflecting recognition for both breakthrough innovation and the power of close OEM collaboration. MCM is also under consideration for additional industry awards to be announced later this year.

"Helping automakers balance cutting-edge innovation, speed, and cost is exactly why early co-development matters. When collaboration starts early, we can better align advanced concepts with cost targets and launch timing to bring differentiated user experiences to market faster and help OEMs compete more effectively," said Rea.

Leggett Dynamics showcased MCM last week at the Automotive Engineering Expo in Nagoya, Japan) and will feature this and other innovations at the Automotive Interiors Expo Europe in Stuttgart, Germany (June 23-25, Booth #3216).

About Leggett Dynamics

Leggett Dynamics is the brand representing the automotive businesses of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated. Under the Leggett Dynamics brand, these businesses deliver eMotion and Comfort solutions for automotive seating, liftgates, doors, sunroofs, and more. Leggett Dynamics businesses operate globally, with a footprint spanning 28 locations across 12 countries, and employing more than 6,200 people, with key locations in Detroit, Nuremberg, and Shanghai. As a strategic partner to more than 140 customers worldwide, Leggett Dynamics offers a Comfort Systems Platform (massage, lumbar, bolster and suspension), Motion Systems Platform (motors, actuators and cables), Software & Integration Platform, and Innovation Services, including advanced engineering co-development and human factors studies. Leggett Dynamics is a brand within Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG), a manufacturer of residential, industrial, and furniture products that has been engineering comfort for over 140 years across the places where people sleep, work, live, and move.

Link to Press Kit: MCM Launch

Media Contact:

Dawn K. Looney, APR

VP of Global Branding, Marketing & Communications

Leggett Dynamics

Email: Dawn.looney@leggett.com

Phone: +1.248.980.1248

Liwen Tao

Manager of AP Branding, Marketing & Communications

Leggett Dynamics

Email: liwen.tao@leggett.com

SOURCE: Leggett & Platt

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/leggett-dynamics-launches-mid-class-massage-system-and-makes-luxury-comfort-accessible-o-1177229