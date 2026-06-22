

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks retreated after a slightly positive start on Monday as investors made cautious moves, looking for fresh directional clues.



The benchmark DAX, which advanced to 25,075.71 earlier, was down 0.2% at 24,947.51 a few minutes ago.



Infineon Technologies climbed more than 5%. Infineon Technologies and Vietnam-based VinRobotics have signed a memorandum of understanding to collaborate on the development of humanoid robots.



Fresenius Medical Care gained 1.1%, while RWE, Siemens Energy, Allianz, MTU Aero Engines and Deutsche Bank posted modest gains.



Volkswagen drifted down 2.7%. SAP, Deutsche Telekom, Rheinmetall, Scout24 and Mercedes-Benz lost 2%-2.4%.



Daimler Truck Holding shed about 2.3%. Daimler Truck Holding announced that it has signed an agreement with KEYOU GmbH to develop hydrogen-powered internal combustion engines, or H2-ICE trucks. The first vehicles are expected to enter the market in 2027.



Bayer, Adidas, Fresenius, Beiersdorf, Heidelberg Materials, Henkel, Deutsche Boerse, BMW and Brenntag lost 0.7%-1.4%.



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