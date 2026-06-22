All-in-one solution integrates venue sourcing, travel booking, event management and spending analytics

Navan (NASDAQ: NAVN), the global AI-powered business travel and expense platform, today launched Navan Events. The unified platform streamlines venue sourcing, attendee travel, and financial reporting for corporate meetings and events.

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All-in-one solution integrates venue sourcing, travel booking, event management and spending analytics

Legacy event management relies on manual processes and patchwork tools, creating administrative friction and compliance challenges. Navan Events aims to solve these problems by centralizing the entire event lifecycle into one seamless experience.

"Navan makes life easier for our users so they can focus on being there versus getting there," said Galen Grady, SVP and GM of Navan Events. "Nothing replaces real, in-person connections, but planning and coordinating events can be a major time suck. Our customers want the same seamless experience for managing meetings as they do for all of their other needs. Enter Navan Events, which brings all those scattered pieces together in one place, whether you're planning a 10-person team offsite or a massive customer conference."

The platform delivers comprehensive capabilities:

End-to-End Management: Integrates venue sourcing, hotel RFPs, attendee registration and travel management within a unified solution. Admins can track approval flows for budget forecasting and individual attendee travel spend.

Integrates venue sourcing, hotel RFPs, attendee registration and travel management within a unified solution. Admins can track approval flows for budget forecasting and individual attendee travel spend. AI-Powered Planning: Features an intelligent event assistant to guide planners through sourcing and negotiations.

Features an intelligent event assistant to guide planners through sourcing and negotiations. Premium Service and Support: Provides direct access to Navan's specialized corporate meetings and events team for support with event sourcing, contract negotiations, or full service on-site management.

Navan Events is the next step in the evolution of Navan's advanced venue sourcing and planning capabilities, which were announced earlier this year.

Available in the U.S., UK, and European markets this week, with plans to launch in other markets soon, Navan Events will exhibit at The Business Travel Show 2026 on June 24-25 at Excel London.

About Navan

Navan (NASDAQ: NAVN) is the global AI-powered business travel and expense platform that makes travel easy for every traveler. From finding flights and hotels, to automating expense reconciliation, with 24/7 support along the way, Navan delivers an intuitive experience travelers love and finance teams rely on. See how Navan customers benefit and learn more at navan.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release other than statements of historical fact could be deemed to be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "will," or similar expressions. Such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks and other factors include the risks described under the caption "Risk Factors" in Navan's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on June 11, 2026, as they may be updated by Navan's subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as required by law, Navan undertakes no obligation, and does not intend, to update these forward-looking statements.

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Contacts:

Media: press@navan.com