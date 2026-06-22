Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 22, 2026) - Taurus Gold Corp. (CSE: TAUR) ("Taurus" or the "Company") announces that it has adopted a semi-annual financial reporting ("SAR") framework, effective immediately. This change is being made pursuant to the Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933 Exemptions to Permit Semi-Annual Reporting for Certain Venture Issuers ("CBO 51-933").

CBO 51-933 allows eligible venture issuers to voluntarily move from a quarterly to a semi-annual financial reporting framework.

Transition Details - Taurus's fiscal year ends on July 31. Under the SAR framework, the Company will be exempt from filing interim financial reports and related Management Discussion & Analysis ("MD&A") for its first and third quarters for so long as it continues to meet eligibility criteria under CBO 51-933.

By adopting the SAR, Taurus aims to reduce the administrative and financial burden associated with quarterly reporting, allowing management to focus resources on advancement of different projects.

Initial Interim Period : The Company will not file an interim report for the third quarter (Q3) ending April 30, 2026 and for the first quarter (Q1) ending October 31, 2026.

: The Company will not file an interim report for the third quarter (Q3) ending April 30, 2026 and for the first quarter (Q1) ending October 31, 2026. Ongoing Reporting : Taurus will continue to file audited annual consolidated financial statements (due within 120 days of July 31, 2026), and six-month interim financial reports (due within 60 days of January 31, 2027).

: Taurus will continue to file audited annual consolidated financial statements (due within 120 days of July 31, 2026), and six-month interim financial reports (due within 60 days of January 31, 2027). Continued Disclosure : The Company remains committed to timely disclosure and will continue to report all material changes and significant developments as required under National Instrument 51-102.

: The Company remains committed to timely disclosure and will continue to report all material changes and significant developments as required under National Instrument 51-102. Eligibility : Taurus confirms it meets the pilot program's eligibility criteria, which includes being a venture issuer with annual revenues of less than $10 million and maintaining a clean 12-month continuous disclosure record.

: Taurus confirms it meets the pilot program's eligibility criteria, which includes being a venture issuer with annual revenues of less than $10 million and maintaining a clean 12-month continuous disclosure record. Continued Participation: Should the Company cease to continue participating in the SAR Pilot Program, it will announce it in a future news release.

About Taurus Gold Corp.

Taurus Gold is a growth-oriented mineral exploration company with a 51% interest in the Charlotte gold-silver property in the Yukon. The Charlotte Property covers approximately 23 square kilometres and is road accessible within the established Dawson Range mining district. The Company's focus remains on advancing this flagship property through systematic exploration and development.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Gabriel Kabazo, CFO

THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OR ADEQUACY OF THIS RELEASE, NOR HAS OR DOES THE CSE'S REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER.

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Source: Taurus Gold Corp.