

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound strengthened against other major currencies in the European session on Monday.



The pound rose to nearly a 2-week high of 1.0703 against the Swiss franc and a 5-day high of 214.23 against the yen, from early lows of 1.0663 and 213.21, respectively.



Against the euro and the U.S. dollar, the pound advanced to 4-day highs of 0.8651 and 1.3248 from early lows of 0.8680 and 1.3184, respectively.



If the pound extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.08 against the franc, 216.00 against the yen, 0.85 against the euro and 1.34 against the greenback.



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