VSee Health Highlights Business Operations and Financial Success After Recent Strategic Sale

Refocus on Telehealth and Digital Health Solutions That Provided 80% Revenue Growth in 2025

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / June 22, 2026 / VSee Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSEE) ("VSee" or the "Company"), a leading provider of telehealth and digital health solution, is pleased to provide an update on its business operations and financial success following its strategic sale of VSee Lab on May 31, 2026.

Pro-forma financials from enhanced focus on iDoc telehealth platform and enterprise healthcare solutions:

+60% revenue growth to $8 million in 2025

+70% revenue growth to $2.5 million in Q1 2026

Approximate reduction of $6.0 million in annual operating expenses

Several large IDN (Integrated Health Network) multi-year contracts that were signed throughout 2025 are continuing to roll out, build revenue and add more telehealth services.

VSee Health Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Dr. Imoigele Aisiku commented, "Nearly one month since our decision to separate out VSee Lab and we are already seeing improved operational and financial efficiencies. Our team is super driven to ramp and grow existing contracts and identify, prospect and close new contracts from our ever-expanding business pipeline. With our hospital network continuing to grow, margins continuing to improve and operating expenses continuing to be reduced, we believe can achieve $20 million revenue and profitability over the next 12 months is a realistic target."

About VSee Health, Inc.

VSee Health (NASDAQ:VSEE) is a telehealth technology and services company delivering high-acuity virtual care solutions through its scalable, API-driven platform. The Company's offerings integrate secure video, device data, and EHR connectivity to power hospital systems, health networks, and employers across the United States.

Source: For more information, please visit our website: https://www.idocvms.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that may be deemed to be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may be preceded by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential," or similar words or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of VSee Health, and cannot be predicted or quantified and consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. More detailed information about VSee Health and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including the most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov .

All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made. VSee Health undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement or statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement was made, except to the extent required by applicable securities laws.

Investors Contact:

Justin Smith

jsmith@idocvms.com

SOURCE: VSee Health

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/vsee-health-highlights-business-operations-and-financial-success-afte-1180137