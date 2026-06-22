Proposed next-generation rover platform utilizes ten 125-watt blue-laser modules delivering 1.25 kW per vehicle; approximately $1.07 million of 2026 revenue visibility supports potential upside to approximately $2.16 million versus the $967,000 baseline outlined in NUBURU's NYSE Business Compliance Plan

NUBURU, Inc. (NYSE American: BURU) ("NUBURU" or the "Company"), the next-generation dual-use Defense Security integrated platform company focused on non-kinetic effects and directed-energy technologies, electronic warfare and defense mobility programs, software-orchestrated defense systems and advanced manufacturing, today provided an update on the commercial pipeline of its photonics and laser activities, centered on Lyocon S.r.l. ("Lyocon") and supported by the Company's strategic collaboration with SunCubes S.r.l. ("SunCubes"). NUBURU refers to these activities in this release as the "LaserTech Business Line." Management believes the commercial activity reflected in the current tracker demonstrates growing market adoption of NUBURU's blue-laser technologies and supports continued execution of the Company's Defense Security platform strategy.

Within NUBURU's platform-based operating model, Lyocon is being positioned as the NUBURU Defense Security Platform Photonics Laser Factory (the "Photonics Laser Factory"): the industrial and engineering base for laser-source design, optics, electronics, module assembly, integration, testing and industrialization across industrial and autonomous-systems applications. The model is intended to allow each operating factory to generate standalone products and revenue while also contributing reusable modules to integrated, customer-specific mission packages, subject to applicable laws and regulations.

The June 30, 2026 commercial tracker for the LaserTech Business Line, reflecting Lyocon-originated commercial activity, includes an approximately $2.2 million customer quotation under evaluation for a next-generation integrated blue-laser platform for autonomous terrestrial rovers. The quotation is not a signed order, contract, backlog or recognized revenue and remains subject to final customer approval, technical and commercial agreement, delivery scheduling and applicable regulatory requirements. If awarded, the tracker assumes that the opportunity would be staged between the fourth quarter of 2026 and the first quarter of 2027.

Commercial Pipeline: $1.07M Visibility and up to $2.16M Best-Case 2026 Scenario

NUBURU is updating the market on the LaserTech Business Line's unaudited commercial tracker as of June 30, 2026. Unless otherwise indicated, euro-denominated amounts have been converted to U.S. dollars for convenience using a euro-to-dollar reference rate of 1.1591. The tracker is management information derived from local accounting records and local-GAAP/local statutory-accounting inputs; it has not been audited, reviewed, consolidated or converted/reconciled to U.S. GAAP.

Base 2026 visibility: approximately $1.02 million, increasing to approximately $1.07 million including planned consulting at the maximum level currently reflected in the tracker.

Best-case 2026 tracker scenario: up to approximately $2.16 million if quotations under evaluation are awarded and the applicable 2026 portion is delivered, consolidated and recognized in the expected period.

Quotations under evaluation: approximately $2.39 million in aggregate, including the approximately $2.2 million autonomous-rover opportunity. Quotations are not signed orders and may not convert.

NUBURU believes these figures demonstrate increasing commercial traction within its Photonics Laser Factory and provide a foundation for future growth as customer quotations advance toward potential orders and deployments, while preserving a clear distinction between current visibility and potential upside. The Company is not providing new consolidated revenue guidance through this update.

Proposed Next-Generation Blue-Laser Rover Configuration

The current customer proposal contemplates ten 125-watt blue-laser modules installed on each rover, for a total proposed installed laser power of 1.25 kW per vehicle. Rover is a customer-developed autonomous ground vehicle, or UGV, incorporating the Photonics Laser Factory's blue-laser modules.

The configuration is being developed as a second-generation, customer-driven platform based in part on products previously delivered to the customer and an ongoing commercial relationship that has existed between Lyocon and the customer since 2025.

The proposed scope includes customer-specific integration and product enhancements intended to support repeatable industrial deployment. NUBURU believes the opportunity demonstrates how its Photonics Laser Factory can evolve from supplying individual laser units to delivering engineered laser subsystems for autonomous platforms, creating opportunities for larger and more integrated commercial deployments, subject to customer approval, validation and a definitive order.

The quotation is currently centered on Lyocon's laser and photonics scope. Any future incorporation of Orbit software, SunCubes beam-control or optical-power technologies, Tekne mobility assets or other NUBURU platform modules would require separate customer requirements, technical validation, contractual scope and applicable approvals.

Building the NUBURU Defense Security Platform Through Specialized Technology Factories

NUBURU's acquisition and partnership strategy is intended to create an integrated operating system rather than a portfolio of disconnected assets. The Company refers to this as a technology-factory model: each factory owns a defined technical domain and execution responsibility, while NUBURU will coordinate platform architecture and roadmap, commercialization, governance-risk-compliance and customer-specific integration.

Lyocon Photonics Laser Factory: NUBURU completed the acquisition of Lyocon in January 2026. Lyocon is intended to provide laser sources, optics, electronics, photonics integration, module engineering, test, validation and industrialization for industrial, non-kinetic, autonomous-systems and optical-power applications.

Orbit Software Orchestration Factory: following the January 2026 change of control, NUBURU consolidates Orbit's operations while holding an approximate 22% equity interest and pursuing the contractual path toward full ownership by year-end. Orbit is intended to provide workflow orchestration, data integration, validation, human authorization, audit-ready evidence and governed API connectivity.

Maddox joint venture Deployable Manufacturing Sustainment Factory: the U.S. joint venture is intended to develop mobile additive-manufacturing and field-sustainment capabilities for mission-critical components and autonomous-systems support, subject to program execution and applicable controls. Under ITAR requirements, it is expected that the outcome of the joint venture will also be utilized in Italy to serve the addressable NATO market.

Tekne Defense Mobility, EW/CEMA Systems Integration Factory: subject to completion of the proposed 70% acquisition, Golden Power authorization and other closing conditions, Tekne is expected to provide special vehicles, electronic-warfare and CEMA capabilities, industrial scale and hardware-vector integration.

SunCubes Beam-Control and Optical-Power Technology Layer: SunCubes is a strategic technology partner and prospective minority investment, not currently a NUBURU-owned factory. Subject to definitive agreements and approvals, SunCubes is expected to contribute beam direction, pointing, tracking, safety and optical power-management technologies.

The factory labels and the "LaserTech Business Line" designation describe NUBURU's strategic operating and commercial model and do not establish or announce new reportable segments. In its Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, NUBURU reported one reportable segment and disclosed that integration of the acquired businesses remains ongoing.

Adjacent Growth Pathway: Underwater Autonomy and Optical Power

The same photonics-factory model is intended to support emerging underwater and blue-green optical applications. Under the NUBURU-SunCubes framework, Lyocon is expected to support design of the blue-laser technology layer for potential integration into SunCubes' DEEP LIGHT underwater wireless-power platform, subject to definitive agreements, technical validation, customer requirements and regulatory approvals.

For market-framing purposes, NUBURU's prior laser-strategy update cited independent estimates of approximately $4.64 billion for the autonomous underwater vehicle market by 2030 and approximately $4.3 billion for the underwater wireless communication market by 2030. NUBURU combined those estimates into an illustrative 2030 TAM of approximately $8.9 billion, an illustrative SAM of approximately $4.3 billion and an illustrative SOM sensitivity of approximately $20 million to $90 million. These figures are market-sizing indicators only, not revenue forecasts or guidance.

NUBURU's NYSE Business Compliance Plan Baseline and Defense Upside

For comparison, NUBURU refers to NUBURU's NYSE Business Compliance Plan, meaning the business plan and related financial projections prepared by the Company and submitted to NYSE Regulation, and subsequently updated, to explain the actions and financial path by which NUBURU intends to regain compliance with NYSE American's minimum stockholders' equity continued-listing standards.

The initial plan was submitted on May 29, 2025 in response to NYSE American's April 29, 2025 stockholders' equity notice. NYSE American accepted the plan on July 22, 2025 and granted a compliance period through October 29, 2026. The plan was not prepared by NYSE American, and its acceptance does not constitute NYSE American approval or endorsement of the Company's projections. Its laser-technology revenue line is approximately $967,000 in 2026, $2.03 million in 2027, $3.33 million in 2028 and $4.34 million in 2029. NUBURU believes the current LaserTech Business Line tracker demonstrates meaningful progress toward the 2026 revenue objectives outlined in the Company's NYSE Business Compliance Plan while also highlighting additional commercial opportunities not originally reflected in those projections.

NUBURU also believes this baseline was built from original Lyocon standalone inputs that did not fully reflect the defense opportunities now becoming more evident through NUBURU's strategy, including counter-UAS optical-defense systems, autonomous-rover and unmanned-platform applications, Laser Arm and optical-power concepts, underwater autonomy and Orbit-governed mission packages. Those opportunities may create upside only if they become validated customer programs, are contracted and delivered, and are recognized under U.S. GAAP.

All tracker, quotation and plan metrics originating from Lyocon or other local operating inputs are prepared on a local-GAAP/statutory or management basis. They remain subject to conversion of quotations into customer orders, technical validation, transaction completion, consolidation, purchase-accounting and intercompany-elimination analyses, local GAAP-to-U.S. GAAP conversion and reconciliation, audit or review procedures, revenue-recognition analysis, currency effects, export controls, regulatory approvals and other assumptions.

Management Commentary

Dario Barisoni, Co-CEO of NUBURU, CEO of NUBURU Defense LLC and Chairman of Lyocon, commented:

"The proposed rover configuration is a practical example of our factory-to-platform strategy: ten 125-watt blue-laser modules and 1.25 kW of installed laser power per vehicle, engineered around a customer's autonomous platform. Lyocon owns the laser execution. The broader NUBURU platform will add software governance, beam control, mobility and sustainment for our customer base. We believe opportunities such as this demonstrate increasing customer demand for blue-laser-enabled autonomous systems and further validate the commercial potential of our LaserTech Business Line."

Paola Zanzola, Executive Director of Lyocon, commented:

"Lyocon is focused on converting photonics know-how into reliable, manufacturable modules and integrated systems. The commercial tracker reflects an operating base for 2026, while the rover proposal demonstrates how our engineering, electronics, optical integration and testing capabilities can support a larger autonomous-platform program if the customer proceeds."

No Guidance; Local-GAAP Tracker Subject to U.S. GAAP Conversion and Audit

All commercial pipeline information in this release is unaudited management information and is presented for market context only. Lyocon tracker and plan-related figures are derived from local-GAAP/statutory or management records, translated into U.S. dollars for convenience, and have not been audited, reviewed, consolidated or converted/reconciled to U.S. GAAP. Quotations under evaluation, including the approximately $2.2 million rover quotation, are not purchase orders, signed contracts, backlog or recognized revenue. The strategic factory labels and the "LaserTech Business Line" designation are operating descriptors and do not constitute new financial-reporting segments or segment guidance. NUBURU's NYSE Business Compliance Plan was prepared for exchange-listing compliance purposes; its projections are not current consolidated guidance, and NYSE American's acceptance of the plan does not constitute approval or endorsement of those projections.

The Company's ability to convert quotations into orders and revenue will depend on customer decisions, technical validation, definitive contracts, delivery, acceptance, invoicing, regulatory and export-control approvals, working-capital availability, supply-chain performance, U.S. GAAP revenue-recognition analysis and other factors. Actual results may differ materially from the projections in NUBURU's NYSE Business Compliance Plan, the current tracker, the best-case tracker scenario, the market-sizing framework and other metrics described in this release.

About Nuburu, Inc

NUBURU, Inc. (NYSE American: BURU) is the next-generation dual-use Defense and Security integrated platform company. NUBURU delivers advanced and deployable software-orchestrated, hardware-enabled protection for modern defense and security, critical-infrastructure and digital-resilience markets. NUBURU organizes its strategy around specialized technology factories and integration layers that can deliver standalone value and combine into customer-specific mission packages, including:

directed-energy and non-kinetic effects systems and products, including optical deterrence, counter-drone and future directed-energy capabilities;

electronic warfare, cyber and electromagnetic activities, spectrum operations and defense-mobility programs;

operational-resilience software, workflow orchestration, data integration, decision support, auditability and governed APIs; and

advanced manufacturing, deployable production, field sustainment and hardware-vector integration.

NUBURU is focused on the commercial rollout of its products and systems and on converting its opportunity pipeline into contractual orders and sustainable revenue growth. For more information, please visit www.nuburu.net and follow NUBURU on X at https://x.com/nuburulasers.

About Nuburu Defense LLC

A subsidiary of NUBURU, Nuburu Defense delivers advanced deployable solutions, systems and products for defense and security, critical-infrastructure and digital-resilience markets, supporting the NUBURU Defense Security Platform strategy.

About Lyocon S.r.l.

NUBURU, through Nuburu Subsidiary, Inc., fully owns Lyocon S.r.l., an Italian laser-engineering and photonics company specializing in advanced laser sources, optics, electronics, customized laser platforms, system integration and testing. Lyocon serves as the industrial base for NUBURU's reactivated and expanded blue-laser business and is being positioned as the Photonics Laser Factory within the NUBURU Defense Security Platform operating model.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements, identified by words such as "may," "should," "expect," "intend," "will," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "predict," "plan," "seek," "target," "project," "could," "would," "continue," "forecast," or their negatives or variations.

Forward-looking statements in this release include, without limitation, statements regarding the approximately $2.2 million rover quotation and its potential conversion, timing, configuration, delivery and revenue recognition; the proposed ten-module and 1.25 kW-per-rover architecture; Lyocon's commercial tracker, revenue visibility and quotations; NUBURU's NYSE Business Compliance Plan, the actions contemplated by it, the Company's ability to regain compliance with NYSE American's continued-listing standards and potential defense upside; the conversion of local-GAAP/statutory or management information to U.S. GAAP; NUBURU's technology-factory model and the roles of Lyocon, Orbit, Maddox, Tekne and SunCubes; the reassessment of operating and reportable segments; the potential acquisition of remaining Orbit interests; the proposed Tekne transaction and Golden Power process; the SunCubes relationship, investment pathway, beam-control, power-beaming and DEEP LIGHT activities; underwater autonomy and market-sizing assumptions; and NUBURU's ability to integrate, commercialize and industrialize platform mission packages.

These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including customer rejection, delay, cancellation or modification of quotations; failure to execute definitive contracts; technical-validation or acceptance failures; changes in the proposed rover configuration; production or supply-chain delays; working-capital constraints; differences between local GAAP/statutory or management information and U.S. GAAP; audit or review adjustments; foreign-currency effects; purchase-accounting, consolidation and intercompany-elimination adjustments; revenue-recognition timing; failure to complete acquisitions, investments or integration plans; changes in control or segment-reporting conclusions; failure to obtain Golden Power, export-control, dual-use, safety, cybersecurity or other approvals; inability to realize expected synergies; changes in defense budgets or procurement priorities; capital-market conditions; inability to execute the actions contemplated by NUBURU's NYSE Business Compliance Plan or regain compliance with applicable securities-exchange listing standards within the applicable period; and other risks detailed in the Company's SEC filings, including its most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. Readers should not place undue reliance on these statements, which speak only as of the date made. NUBURU undertakes no obligation to update or revise them, except as required by law.

This communication does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

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Contacts:

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Website: www.nuburu.net