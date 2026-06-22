

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Right-wing candidate Abelardo de la Espriella, endorsed by President Donald Trump, has narrowly won Colombia's Presidential runoff.



With most of the votes counted, preliminary results show Espriella has won more than 49 percent of the votes, while the left-wing senator Iván Cepeda, an ally of the outgoing president Gustavo Petro, came second with 48.7 percent.



Cepeda has not conceded defeat as the vote difference comes down to a narrow margin.



Espriella, who holds a U.S. citizenship, had pledged stronger relations with Washington once he comes to power.



The 47-year-old conservative politician also promised to lower taxes, increase oil exploration, and liberalize economic policies.



U.S. Secretary Of State Rubio spoke to the President-Elect to congratulate him on his electoral victory. 'This result reflects the will of the Colombian people and their commitment to democracy,' he said in a statement, released by Department Spokesperson Tommy Pigott.



'The Trump Administration looks forward to working closely with his incoming administration to advance our bilateral and regional security cooperation, end illegal immigration to the United States, and strengthen the economic ties between our two countries. Through our close bilateral cooperation, and under the leadership of President-Elect De La Espriella, Colombia's best days are ahead,' he added.



Colombia's presidential election headed to a runoff after the first round of vote on May 31 failed to produce a clear winner.



Colombia saw one of the country's most competitive elections in recent years with issues such as crime, economic growth, peace talks, and relations with the United States dominating the election campaign, which was plagued with violence.



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