Spreadsheet reporting and automation platform to exhibit at Olympia London on July 8-9, following wins in the Xero Global App Awards 2025 for Global Practice App of the Year and UK Small Business App of the Year

G-Accon, the spreadsheet reporting and automation platform that connects Google Sheets with Xero and QuickBooks, will exhibit at Xerocon London on July 8 and 9, 2026 at Olympia London. The company arrives at the event as a double winner in the Xero Global App Awards 2025, named Global Practice App of the Year and UK Small Business App of the Year.

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G-Accon was named Global Practice App of the Year and UK Small Business App of the Year at the Xero Global App Awards 2025.

Xerocon is Xero's flagship technology and innovation conference for accountants, bookkeepers, and advisors. The London event draws thousands of accounting professionals from the UK and across Europe each year. G-Accon will meet with attendees, run live demos, and show how teams use Google Sheets to build real-time financial reports without the manual exports that usually slow reporting down.

"We built G-Accon for the way accountants actually work," said Andrey Kustarnikov, CEO at G-Accon. "Spreadsheets aren't going anywhere. The question is whether they stay current as the business moves. Xerocon London is where we get to show practices and small business teams how that gets solved."

The story behind the two awards

The Global Practice App of the Year award, presented globally across all Xero regions, recognizes apps that help accounting and advisory teams deliver consistent reporting across multiple clients.

The UK Small Business App of the Year award honors apps that give growing UK businesses clearer financial visibility without adding admin work. Both wins point to the same problem G-Accon was built to solve, keeping spreadsheet reports in sync with the accounting system in real time.

At the booth, G-Accon will showcase its two-way sync with Xero, multi-entity consolidation, and pre-built KPI dashboards. Visitors can also see how G-Accon supports QuickBooks Online, Sage, and FreshBooks alongside Xero.

Meet G-Accon at Xerocon London

Find G-Accon at Olympia London, Hammersmith Road, Kensington, London W14 8UX, on July 8 and 9, 2026. Stop by the G-Accon stand for a live demo, or learn more at g-accon.com.

About G-Accon

G-Accon connects accounting platforms like Xero, QuickBooks, Sage, and FreshBooks with Google Sheets. It helps accounting firms and finance teams build reports, dashboards, and automated workflows while keeping financial data current. In 2025, G-Accon was named Global Practice App of the Year and UK Small Business App of the Year in the Xero Global App Awards.

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Contacts:

support@accon.services

www.g-accon.com