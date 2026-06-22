FORT Robotics extends its Trust Layer for Physical AI by adding Outside-In Safety in collaboration with NVIDIA Halos for Robotics

Extends robot perception beyond on-board sensors by including external sensors to dynamically control robot behavior and perform at maximum efficiency

PHILADELPHIA, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FORT Robotics, the Trust Layer for physical AI, today announced joining the NVIDIA Halos for Robotics ecosystem that's bringing safety to autonomous robots. FORT will demonstrate an agentic safety application built with the open source NVIDIA Halos Outside-In Safety Blueprint this week at the Automate conference in Chicago and presenting in the Humanoid Robotics Pavilion with NVIDIA on June 23rd.

The NVIDIA Outside-In Safety Blueprint combined with the FORT Trust Layer extends robot perception beyond onboard sensors by using external infrastructure sensors and visual AI Agents to deliver real-time, safety-certifiable functional safety to maximize operational throughput. Leveraging NVIDIA IGX Thor and NVIDIA Holoscan Sensor Bridge for AI compute and sensor connectivity, the solution enables robots to safely operate alongside workers at high efficiency modes while dynamically adapting to complex environments. This offering provides significant value beyond traditional inside-out functional safety systems that are limited to onboard sensors and conservative operating constraints:

Enhanced Productivity

Traditional safety systems were built for predictable machines in bounded settings, and lack the flexibility needed for mobile robot systems in constantly changing warehouses and factories. Outside-In Safety automatically modulates robot efficiency across dynamic environments, reducing costly robot slowdowns and optimizing both safety and productivity.

Worker Safety & Accident Prevention

As more worksites adopt autonomous systems and physical AI, safety frameworks must adapt to protect workers in mixed human-robot environments. By providing proactive situational awareness, Outside-In Safety can prevent safety incidents and protect workers in real time. This can help address safety challenges across multiple industries.

Maximize ROI

NVIDIA Halos Outside-In Safety Blueprint will help FORT's new and existing customers across warehousing, manufacturing, and other automated industries to leverage both robots and existing infrastructure for more value. For example, building-mounted cameras can be leveraged to unlock new cost savings by maximizing throughput and optimizing processes such as trailer truck unloading, inventory replenishment, product assembly, and more.

A Robotics Safety Ecosystem Built for Scale

FORT is a member of the NVIDIA Halos AI Systems Inspection Lab, the world's first ANSI National Accreditation Board (ANAB)-accredited inspection lab designed specifically for physical AI and autonomous systems. It provides a unified framework to verify functional safety, cybersecurity, and AI compliance for autonomous vehicles (AVs), robotics, and sensor technologies. This collaboration reflects FORT's ongoing work with NVIDIA to making physical AI trustworthy at industrial scale.

"Safety has always been the precondition for scale - you can't deploy robots broadly if you can't guarantee they'll operate safely around people and valuable infrastructure," said Samuel Reeves, CEO of FORT. "What collaborating with NVIDIA gives us is enhanced perception that makes safety genuinely intelligent. Agentic robots that understand their environment and respond in real time aren't just safer, they're more productive. That's the combination the industry has been waiting for."

FORT has long been the industry standard for safety-certified control, providing autonomous systems with the essential hardware and software backbone required to mitigate real-world operational risk. Outside-In Safety extends FORT's Trust Layer for Physical AI to be even broader.

Outside-In Safety (new): Reduces costly robot slowdowns and improves safety without sacrificing productivity, by automatically modulating robot efficiency across dynamic environments. Onboard Active Safety: Onboard perception technology, either embedded or bolted-on, enables machines to actively detect, anticipate, and respond to their environments in real time. This predictive approach allows autonomous vehicles to execute smart, real-time planning and contingency maneuvers, a meaningful leap beyond traditional reactive safety architectures. Human-in-the-Loop control: Safe and reliable remote operation including both line-of-sight control and remote operation and intervention.

For more information on FORT please visit www.fortrobotics.com.

About FORT Robotics

FORT Robotics provides the foundational trust layer for the Physical AI economy, enabling safe and secure human-machine collaboration across any environment. Through its innovative distributed control platform, FORT empowers machine builders and users with the high integrity, dynamic control necessary to reduce risk, ensure functional safety, and maximize productivity.

Since its founding in 2018, the company has secured 27 patents and deployed more than 19,000 units to a global base of over 600 customers. Today, FORT is the definitive safety partner for Fortune 500 leaders in agriculture, construction, warehousing, and more.

Media contact: Milica Tallier, milica.tallier@finnpartners.com

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