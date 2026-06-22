Whole Foods Market Foundation Awards Over $371,000 in Educational Bee Grants to 168 Schools and Nonprofits

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESS Newswire / June 22, 2026 / Whole Foods Market Foundation, in partnership with The Bee Cause Project, announced it has awarded 168 Bee Grants totaling over $371,000 to schools and nonprofit organizations across the United States and Canada - the largest class of grantees in the program's history. The grants will impact more than 80,000 students, who will welcome tens of thousands of honeybees to their campuses, transforming classrooms, schoolyards, and community gardens into hands-on learning environments dedicated to pollinator education and conservation.

Pollinator populations are under increasing pressure from habitat loss, pesticide exposure, and climate change. Yet pollinators remain essential to the health of ecosystems and food systems everywhere. By investing in the next generation of environmental stewards, Whole Foods Market Foundation is helping ensure that people understand, value, and protect the natural systems that sustain us all. "Over the past decade, we've watched this collaborative program transform the way young people think about food, nature, and their role in protecting the world around them," said Daniel Zoltani, Executive Director, Whole Foods Market Foundation. "Reaching more than 160 schools this year is a testament to the educators and communities who make this work come alive - and we're just getting started."

Since the program's inception, Whole Foods Market Foundation has partnered with The Bee Cause Project to award 1,275 educational beehives, investing over $2.2 million and reaching more than 1.6 million students with meaningful pollinator programming. One in every three bites of food we eat depends on the survival of pollinators, making this educational work critical to building the next generation of environmental stewards.

In addition to new grants, Whole Foods Market Foundation is continuing to support 49 returning organizations through its Renewal Grant program. These dedicated schools and nonprofits have demonstrated a deep commitment to pollinator education and are receiving funding for equipment and educational materials to expand their programs further. The Bee Cause Project continues to serve as an indispensable partner, sourcing hives, training educators, and providing ongoing technical support to ensure every school is set up for success.

The next round of Bee Grant applications opens in September 2026. Schools and nonprofit organizations that serve at least 10 students in grades K-12 in the United States or Canada are eligible to apply. For more information, visit wholefoodsmarketfoundation.org.

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ABOUT WHOLE FOODS MARKET FOUNDATION

Whole Foods Market Foundation is on a mission to nourish people by advancing food security, improving nutrition and strengthening resilient food systems. The registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organization is based in Austin, Texas. For more information on the Foundation's work, visit wholefoodsmarketfoundation.org. For ongoing news and updates, follow Whole Foods Market Foundation on Facebook, Instagram, or LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Sandra Mariscal, Director of Philanthropy

Sandra.Mariscal@wholefoods.com

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SOURCE: Whole Foods Market Foundation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/whole-foods-market-foundation-awards-over-371-000-in-educational-bee-g-1180190