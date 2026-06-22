DP World Expands Low Carbon Truck Programme With New Electric HGV Trial

The latest phase of the 'EVITA' trial will allow UK hauliers to rent and test electric HGVs over 12-week trial periods

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / June 22, 2026 / DP World is expanding its pioneering Low Carbon Truck Programme (LCTP) in the UK with a new initiative that offers its members the opportunity to trial electric HGVs through a dedicated rental initiative at Southampton port.

The second phase of DP World's Low Carbon Truck Programme, known as the Electric Vehicle Introduction and Transition Accelerator (EVITA) trial, builds on a successful pilot launched in January in partnership with the University of Cambridge's Centre for Sustainable Road Freight and Project JOLT. Beginning in July and running until 2029, the programme enables hauliers to use electric HGVs with costs aligned to diesel vehicles, for a period of 12-weeks in real-world operating conditions.

There are now more than 1,500 trucks registered to the Low Carbon Truck Programme, supporting more than 60 UK hauliers. The EVITA trial will help members understand how electric HGVs perform across their own routes and supply chains in comparison to traditional diesel trucks.

Several hauliers have already received their new electric HGVs as part of the latest initiative, including Williams Shipping and ATL Haulage. The vehicles are fitted with tracking systems that allow participating customers to analyse their performance, efficiency and environmental impact.

Initially, electric HGVs from Mercedes-Benz, Volvo and MAN will be available, increasing to four vehicles from October. Delivered in partnership with Hireco, the programme is expected to provide up to 100 trial opportunities for hauliers over its three-year duration.

John Trenchard, Vice President, Sustainable Supply Chains - Europe, at DP World, said: "More than 80% of UK freight is transported by road, so decarbonisation initiatives that empower hauliers to take action on their own supply chains are key for the UK energy transition. With the EVITA trial, DP World is demonstrating its commitment to enabling the industry to adopt more sustainable methods of moving goods through a practical and commercially attractive pathway.

"DP World see its future growth in the net zero economy, so over the next three years, we're aiming to provide around 100 trial opportunities for hauliers on the programme, giving them early access to the real-world experiences of managing their operations with electric trucks."

Drew Roberts, Managing Director, ATL Haulage, said: "A month in with the MAN electric HGV and we're doing exactly what EVITA was designed for - testing, learning and adapting. Integrating the new vehicle into our daily container moves from DP World Southampton has highlighted the operational differences between EV and ICE management in ways you can only understand by doing it. Driver feedback has been positive so far and the questions the trial is raising are the right ones. We came into this to de-risk the unknown and that's exactly what's happening."

The first phase of the EVITA trial was launched in January, providing select hauliers with four electric HGVs at cost-parity to diesel trucks. The participating hauliers were given access to DP World's twin 360kWh electric HGV charging stations at the newly opened driver welfare facility at Southampton, allowing the vehicles to be charged simultaneously. Drivers also receive a free cup of coffee with each vehicle recharge at the Southampton facility.

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DP World staff and hauliers taking part in EVITA electric truck trial.

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View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/dp-world-expands-low-carbon-truck-programme-with-new-electric-hg-1180197