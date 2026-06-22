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WKN: 909190 | ISIN: US9884981013 | Ticker-Symbol: TGR
Tradegate
22.06.26 | 17:31
132,65 Euro
+0,34 % +0,45
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132,35133,0017:44
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ACCESS Newswire
22.06.2026 18:26 Uhr
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Yum! Brands Publishes 2025 Global Citizenship & Sustainability Report Highlighting Business Resilience and Operational Progress

Parent company of KFC, Taco Bell, Pizza Hut and Habit Burger & Grill shared progress across climate, packaging and animal welfare initiatives to support long-term growth and risk management

LOUISVILLE, KY / ACCESS Newswire / June 22, 2026 / Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) published its annual Global Citizenship & Sustainability Report, spotlighting how the company is integrating sustainability into its growth strategy to manage long-term risk, improve operational resilience and support franchisee success.

"In 2025, we made continued progress on our global citizenship and sustainability priorities while navigating meaningful change, both in our business and in the external environment," said Yum! Brands CEO Chris Turner. "Across markets, evolving regulations and disclosure expectations are reshaping how companies approach issues like packaging and responsible sourcing. At the same time, our teams remain focused on building capabilities and systems that support our franchisees and strengthen our brands for the long term."

2025 was a year of progress across the company's People, Food and Planet pillars as it introduced its new growth plan. Sustainability efforts at Yum! support the company's business strategy by building and managing long-term risks. Highlights from the report include:

  • Invested over $74 million to fight hunger worldwide, reaching 6.5 million people and delivering 46.8 million meal equivalents through food, product and cash donations

  • Strengthened global food safety systems through Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI)-recognized certifications, with approximately 93% of required suppliers being GFSI-certified

  • Established Raised Responsibly framework, a unified, science-based approach focused on improving how chickens are raised through measurable, outcome-based indicators that builds on a strong foundation of KFC's supply chain efforts including monitoring the welfare of more than 13 billion chickens since 2018

  • Decreased Scope 1 & 2 emissions 18% from 2019 baseline while improving corporate-owned restaurant emissions intensity by 40% since 2019

  • Continued investments in climate-focused supply chain pilots across beef, dairy, soy and chicken including KFC France chicken farm emissions reduction pilots, a new KFC and Conservation International project that supports more sustainable production of palm oil and soy, and the Taco Bell U.S. beef partnership with the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation

  • Elevated packaging with focus on circularity, including the Pizza Hut U.S. recyclable wing bowl, Habit's shift from select plastic packaging to fiber-based formats and the company's overall strategic management of compliance efforts such as extended producer responsibility

  • Assessed corporate risks related to sustainability through multiple reports including an initial Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures Report and an updated Taskforce on Climate-related Financial Disclosures Report

"We continue to integrate citizenship and sustainability at Yum! and within our brands, driving business resilience through efforts like strategic supply chain partnerships and operating more efficient restaurants," said Jon Hixson, Yum! Brands Chief Sustainability Officer & Vice President, Government Affairs. "I'm proud of the work we've done to drive value creation and support our franchisees in growing our iconic restaurant brands globally."

For further details, view the Yum! Brands' 2025 Global Citizenship & Sustainability Report at www.yum.com/impact.

About Yum! Brands, Inc.

Yum! Brands, Inc., and its subsidiaries franchise or operate more than 63,000 restaurants across over 155 countries and territories under its iconic brands - KFC, Taco Bell, Pizza Hut and Habit Burger & Grill. KFC, Taco Bell and Pizza Hut are global leaders in the chicken, Mexican-inspired food and pizza categories, respectively. Habit Burger & Grill is a fast-casual concept known for made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches and more.

Fueled by Yum!'s Recipe for Good Growth, KFC, Taco Bell and Pizza Hut led Entrepreneur's 2026 Franchise 500 rankings and its Top Global Franchises 2025 list. In 2026, Yum!'s unrivaled culture and talent led it to be named one of TIME magazine's list of Best Companies for Future Leaders for the third consecutive year.

Find more stories and multimedia from Yum! Brands at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Yum! Brands
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/yum-brands
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Yum! Brands



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/travel/yum-brands-publishes-2025-global-citizenship-and-sustainability-report-highlighting-business-1180302

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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