

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Ebola outbreak in eastern Congo has now reached 1,003 confirmed cases, including 254 deaths, according to the Democratic Republic of the Congo's Ministry of Health.



Since the outbreak was declared on May 15, about 100 people have recovered, while at least 365 patients remain hospitalized or in isolation, the Associated Press reports. The outbreak is centered in Ituri province and is caused by the rare Bundibugyo strain of Ebola, for which there is currently no approved vaccine or specific treatment.



Health authorities warn that the actual number of infections could be much higher, as many cases may be going undetected. Officials have traced only about 55% of people who may have been exposed to the virus, leaving significant gaps in containment efforts. They have also not yet identified the first infected person, known as 'patient zero.'



The response has been complicated by ongoing violence in eastern Congo. Attacks by the Allied Democratic Force, a rebel group linked to the Islamic State, have cut off access to several villages and displaced thousands of people, making it harder for health workers to track infections and provide care.



More than a month into the outbreak, officials believe the disease may still be spreading faster than response efforts can contain it. Concerns have also emerged at the Kigonze displacement camp in Bunia, where 10 people reportedly died under unusual circumstances last week. Although no Ebola cases have been confirmed there, officials say the unusually high number of deaths warrants further investigation.



According to the U.N. refugee agency, around 2 million displaced people, including more than 320,000 refugees, are living in areas of Congo that are at risk from the Ebola outbreak.



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