

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks closed mostly higher on Monday with investors reacting to 'positive progress' in US-Iran peace negotiations and easing concerns about inflation thanks to weak oil prices.



The pan European Stoxx 600 climbed 0.58%. The UK's FTSE 100 gained 0.72% and Germany's DAX closed higher by 0.62%, while France's CAC 40 shed 0.25%. Switzerland's SMI moved up 0.54%.



Among other markets in Europe, Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Netherlands, Portugal, Spain and Sweden closed higher.



Iceland, Norway, Poland and Russia ended weak, while Türkiye closed flat.



In the UK market, investors assessed the implications of Prime Minister Keir Starmer's resignation.



Stocks from financials and mining sectors had a good outing.



Natwest Group, Barclays and Lloyds Banking Group climbed nearly 4%. HSBC Holdings and Standard Chartered gained 1.4% and 1.32%, respectively.



Whitbread, Marks & Spencer, Metlen Energy & Metals, 3i Group, British American Tobacco, Standard Life, IAG, Persimmon and Barratt Redrow gained 2%-3.5%.



Tesco, Barratt Redrow, Legal & General, Sainsbury (J), Rio Tinto, Next, Aviva, St. James's Place, Admiral Group, Severn Trent and RightMove also closed with strong gains.



Babcock International drifted down nearly 6%. The aerospace company reported Monday lower profit for fiscal 2026, even as revenues were higher.



In the full year, Babcock's profit before tax dropped to 283.7 million pounds from last year's 329.1 million pounds. Earnings per share were 41.3 pence, compared to 48.0 pence a year ago.



JD Sports Fashion, Burberry Group, LSEG, Relx, BAE Systems, Experian, BT Group and Scottish Mortgage shed 1%-3%.



In the German market, Infineon gained nearly 5%. Infineon Technologies and Vietnam-based VinRobotics have signed a memorandum of understanding to collaborate on the development of humanoid robots.



Zalando moved up 4%. Siemens, BMW, Allianz, MTU Aero Engines, Munich RE, Continental, Fresenius Medical Care, Vonovia and Deutsche Bank gained 1%-2%.



Daimler Truck Holding announced that it has signed an agreement with KEYOU GmbH to develop hydrogen-powered internal combustion engines, or H2-ICE trucks. The first vehicles are expected to enter the market in 2027. The stock ended flat.



Gea Group, Scout24, Deutsche Telekom, Rheinmetall, SAP, E.ON and Porsche Automobil closed lower by 1%-2%.



In the French market, STMicroelectronics climbed more than 3.5%.



Dannone gained 2.5% after announcing that it has entered into definitive agreements to acquire MADE Group, expanding its presence in the fast-growing healthy nutrition space in Asia Pacific.



Carrefour moved up 3.5%. Legrand, Unibail Rodamco, Societe Generale, Eurofins Scientific, Engie, Schneider Electric, Stellantis and ArcelorMittal gained 1%-2%.



Hermes International shed nearly 6%. Edenred ended 5.5% down. Teleperformance, LVMH, EssilorLuxottica, Thales, Publicis Groupe, Sanofi and Kering lost 2%-4%. Capgemini, Bureau Veritas, Orange, Dassault Systemes and Pernod Ricard also ended notably lower.



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