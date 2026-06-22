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WKN: 868610 | ISIN: CA5592224011 | Ticker-Symbol: MGA
Tradegate
22.06.26 | 15:47
57,78 Euro
+2,01 % +1,14
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
S&P/TSX 60
1-Jahres-Chart
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
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MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
58,3058,3817:45
58,2658,3817:44
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.06.2026 23:10 Uhr
146 Leser
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Magna International Inc. Announces Date for Second Quarter 2026 Results Webcast

AURORA, Ontario, June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magna International Inc. (TSX:MG) (NYSE:MGA)

MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.
ANNOUNCES DATE FOR SECOND QUARTER 2026 RESULTS WEBCAST

FRIDAY, JULY 31, 2026 @ 8:00 AM ET

LIVE AUDIO WEBCAST
Webcast registration: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/959630770
DIAL-IN DETAILS
Participant Toll-Free Dial-In: 1-800-715-9871
Participant Toll Dial-In: 1-646-307-1963
Conference ID: 9829976
Slide presentation will be available on our website Investors | Magna prior to the call
REBROADCAST INFORMATION
Replay available 2 hours after the call until August 7, 2026
Toll-Free Dial-In: 1-800-770-2030
Toll Dial-In: 1-609-800-9909
Conference ID: 9829976

INVESTOR CONTACT
Louis Tonelli, Vice-President, Investor Relations
louis.tonelli@magna.com 905-726-7035

WEBCAST CONTACT
Nancy Hansford, Executive Assistant, Investor Relations
nancy.hansford@magna.com 905-726-7108

ABOUT MAGNA INTERNATIONAL
Magna is one of the world's largest automotive suppliers and a trusted partner to automakers in the industry's most critical markets-North America, Europe, and China. With a global team and footprint spanning 28 countries, we bring unmatched scale, trusted reliability, and proven execution. Backed by nearly seven decades of experience, we combine deep manufacturing expertise with innovative vehicle systems to deliver performance, safety, and quality.

For further information about Magna (NYSE:MGA; TSX:MG), please visit www.magna.com or follow us on social.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.