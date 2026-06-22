A new 150-metre vertical mineralized corridor in Kiena Deep confirmed via N134-7152W1: 6.9 g/t Au uncapped over 42.1 m core length. This Norbenite Footwall area is open in all directions and represents a potential new mineralized corridor accessible from existing development levels.

High-grade results extend multiple Kiena Deep zones, highlighted by 124.1 g/t Au uncapped over 2.5 metres core length (64.5 g/t Au capped, 0.7 m true width) in the A2 223 lens, confirming the high-grade Kiena Deep system continues to grow.

Extended Eagle River's 800 Zone another 300 metres below the existing mineralization wireframe, confirming the continuation of high-grade gold mineralization in a deformation corridor broader than previously understood, with the zone remaining open down-plunge and along strike.

Intersected 618.2 g/t Au over 0.5 metres core length (200 g/t Au capped, 0.35 metres true width), approximately 70 metres to the east and outside of the high-grade domain within the 300 Zone at Eagle River. This intercept represents initial results of exploration and conversion drilling on global model target #19 and highlights potential for further higher-grade intercepts.

Broad continuous step-out intercepts at Mishi support potential open pit at Eagle River, with down-plunge continuity indicating possible underground resource extensions at depth.

Deeper drilling at the Cameron Lake Iron Formation at Eagle River continues to return broad gold intervals, confirming the zone remains open at depth and along strike and advancing the target as a longer-term mineable bulk-tonnage opportunity.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 22, 2026) - Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSX: WDO) (OTCQX: WDOFF) ("Wesdome" or the "Company") today provides an update on its exploration drilling activities completed at its wholly-owned Eagle River mine ("Eagle River") (Figure 1) near Wawa, Ontario, Canada and Kiena mine ("Kiena") near Val-d'Or, Quebec (Figure 2).

Anthea Bath, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Our initial phase of step-out drilling at both Kiena and Eagle River delivered exciting results, underscoring the significant potential that remains to be unlocked.

"At Kiena Deep, we have discovered a new parallel zone in previously untested ground, confirming an entirely new mineralized corridor spanning at least 150 vertical metres. Importantly, this new zone remains open in all directions and lies within a structurally complex geological area that has seen limited drilling relative to its potential. We believe this discovery highlights the opportunity for meaningful resource growth beyond our current inventory and reinforces our belief that Kiena remains one of the most prospective high-grade gold systems in Canada. With access now established from the new level 134 exploration drift, we believe we are well positioned to systematically advance definition drilling and unlock further value from this emerging corridor.

"At Eagle River, drilling continues to demonstrate that the mineralized system extends well beyond the limits of our current block model. These results provide increasing confidence that we are only beginning to define the full scale of the system, while also highlighting the potential for additional high-grade corridors outside our currently known zones. The consistency of these results strengthens our conviction that Eagle River possesses significant long-term growth potential through continued exploration.

"At Mishi, the deposit continues to demonstrate impressive continuity and growth at depth, further supporting our view that it represents a compelling bulk-tonnage opportunity. As we continue to expand the mineralized footprint, we see increasing potential for Mishi to become an important future growth asset within the Eagle River district. At Cameron Lake Iron Formation, drilling continues to advance our understanding of the system, with deeper holes confirming broad gold intervals at depth. We look forward to completing a comprehensive technical review later this year to guide the next phase of exploration.

"Deep exploration remains one of the most powerful tools we have to create long-term shareholder value. What excites us most about these results is that they are not simply extending known zones - they are revealing entirely new opportunities across our portfolio. With multiple discoveries continuing to grow beyond current resource boundaries and several highly prospective targets still largely untested, we believe we are only beginning to unlock the full potential of our assets, and that some of our most impactful discoveries may still lie ahead."

Jono Lawrence, Senior Vice President, Exploration and Resources, added, "What today's results demonstrate is the effectiveness of our systematic exploration approach. At Kiena, the Level 134 exploration drift has provided a new platform to drill targets that were previously challenging to access, including the new Norbenite Footwall area. With approximately 300 metres of untested ground above this new zone and mineralization remaining open in all directions, the area provides a clear path for follow-up drilling. At Eagle River, the volcanic host rock in the 800 Zone intercept is a detail that meaningfully changes how we think about the broader deformation zone, and it will influence how we design follow-up programs later this year. Mishi and Cameron Lake Iron Formation continue to mature on their own timelines, with resource estimate updates and metallurgical work advancing in parallel. The drill results in this release post-date the January 2026 database cut-off for the upcoming year-end 2025 mineral resource update and are expected to inform a future update targeted for year-end 2026."

KIENA DEEP DRILLING HIGHLIGHTS (Figure 3)

Norbenite Footwall (Figure 4, Table 1)1

Drilling at depth intersects a new mineralized zone 40 metres into the Norbenite Footwall, beyond the Norbenite Fault, which correlates geologically with intercept of historic hole 6752W10. The new intercept flags a 150-metre vertical mineralized zone, hosted in basaltic rock, that remains open up-plunge, laterally and at depth

N134-7152W1: 6.9 g/t Au uncapped over 42.1 m core length, (6.9 g/t Au capped, 42.1 m core length) including, 8.3 g/t Au uncapped over 29.5 m core length, (8.3 g/t Au capped over 29.5 m core length)



A, A1 and A2 Zones (Figure 4, Table 1)1

Exploration holes confirm continuity of A and A2 Zones, and A1 and A2 extensions by 20 metres and 30 metres, respectively, to the east

N134-7152: 33.9 g/t Au uncapped over 3.4 m core length (33.9 g/t Au capped, 3.0 m true width)

N134-7152: 52.2 g/t Au uncapped over 4.3 m core length (32.7 g/t Au capped, 3.8 m true width)

N134-7152: 8.5 g/t Au uncapped over 4.7 m core length (8.5 g/t Au capped, 4.1 m true width)

N134-7152W1: 67.9 g/t Au uncapped over 3.3 m core length (44.8 g/t Au capped, 2.7 m true width)

A2 223 Zone (Figure 5, Table 1)1

New lens confirmed - A2 223 Zone and up-dip extension from delineation drilling

N134-K022: 124.1 g/t Au uncapped over 2.5 m core length (64.5 g/t Au capped, 0.7 m true width)

N134-K023: 49.7 g/t Au uncapped over 3.6 m core length (26.9 g/t Au capped, 1.6 m true width)

Basalt Zone 1 (BZ1) (Figure 6, Table 1)1

Extension over 30 metres of BZ1 toward south-east from exploration drilling

N134-7144 6.1 g/t Au uncapped over 4.3 m core length (6.1 g/t capped 3.2 m true width).

EAGLE RIVER DRILLING HIGHLIGHTS

800 Zone (Figure 7, Table 1)2

Drilling confirms continuation of structures 300 metres below currently modelled mineralization

ERS-2026-001: 9.7 g/t Au uncapped over 2.0 m core length (9.7 g/t Au capped, 1.0 m true width) including, 19.0 g/t Au uncapped over 1.0 m core length



ERS-2026-003: 31.9 g/t Au uncapped over 0.5 m core length (31.9 g/t Au capped, 0.2 m true width)

300 Zone (Figure 7, Table 1)3

Conversion drilling intersects high-grade gold mineralization 70 metres east of the 300 Zone's plunging high-grade corridor

26-1201-20: 618.2 g/t Au uncapped over 0.52 core length (200 g/t Au capped, 0.35 m true width)

Mishi (Figure 8, Table 1)4

Drilling continues to expand the mineralized system at depth, highlighting potential for both open pit and underground resource growth

MSH-2025-040: 1.5 g/t Au uncapped over 14.8 m core length (1.5 g/t Au capped, 14.4 m true width) including, 3.1 g/t Au uncapped over 5.5 m core length





MSH-2025-041: 8.7 g/t Au uncapped over 5.7 m core length (8.7 g/t Au capped, 5.1 m true width)

MSH-2025-049: 17.5 g/t Au uncapped over 0.5 m core length (17.5 g/t Au capped, 0.5 m true width)

MSH-2025-051: 5.0 g/t Au uncapped over 20.0 m core length (4.2 g/t Au capped, 19.5 m true width) including, 27.2 g/t Au uncapped over 3.1 m core length



Cameron Lake Iron Formation (Figure 9, Table 1)5

Deeper drilling continues to intercept broad zones grading greater than 1.0 g/t at this open pit target, and confirms the deposit remains open at depth and along strike

GS-25-269: 1.1 g/t Au uncapped over 41.0 m core length including, 1.9 g/t Au uncapped over 7.0 m core length and, 8.4 g/t Au uncapped over 2.0 m core length



GS-25-272: 1.2 g/t Au uncapped over 61.5 m core length including, 3.4 g/t Au uncapped over 2.0 m core length and, 2.4 g/t Au uncapped over 5.0 m core length and, 8.8 g/t Au uncapped over 1.0 m core length





GS-25-276: 1.0 g/t Au uncapped over 38.7 m core length including, 7.3 g/t Au uncapped over 1.0 m core length and, 3.7 g/t Au uncapped over 3.2 m core length and, 5.7 g/t Au uncapped over 1.4 m core length



1Assays capped at 90 g/t for Kiena Deep zones (assays capped).

2Assays capped at 184.0 g/t for 800 Zone (composites capped).

3Assays capped at 200.0 g/t for 300 Zone (composites capped).

4Assays capped at 50.0 g/t for Mishi Zone (composites capped).

5 No top cut or true width defined.

TECHNICAL DETAILS

Kiena Deep

Norbenite Footwall

Two drill holes completed from the Level 134 exploration drive have provided compelling new evidence of a new gold-bearing zone on the far side of the Norbenite Fault, a major geological boundary that runs through the Kiena deposit at depth.

The first hole (N134-7152W1) returned a broad, high-grade intercept of 6.9 g/t Au over 42.1 metres, including 8.3 g/t Au over 29.5 metres, hosted within a quartz vein system in basalt. The basalt host rock is significant, as it may provide more favourable mining conditions than the schist mineralization that characterizes much of Kiena Deep. Significantly, this intercept sits approximately 40 metres beyond the Norbenite Fault, which was previously interpreted as barren footwall. The new mineralized intercept, and its structural setting, suggests that meaningful gold mineralization may exist beyond existing geologic and structural interpretations of the Norbenite Fault. The intercept potentially links geologically to a significant historic intercept from 2022 located approximately 150 metres vertically at depth, which returned 9.9 g/t Au over 83.2 metres. The historical drill hole 6752W10 was completed by Wesdome and has been reviewed by a Qualified Person. The drilling, sampling, and analytical procedures are considered consistent with current industry practices, and the Qualified Person considered the results sufficiently reliable for the purposes of this news release.

The second hole (N134-7207) was drilled to test the ground between the N134-7152W1 and historic 6752W10 drill holes to test the continuation of basalt host rock and evidence of mineralization. Hole N134-7207 intersected a 65-metre interval of the same basalt rock type with quartz veining and local observations of visible gold encountered in both above-mentioned W1 and W10 drill holes. While assay results are pending, the observations are encouraging and suggest this may represent the same emerging mineralized zone.

Now referred to as the Norbenite Footwall, this newly identified zone has been flagged across 150 vertical metres and remains open in all directions. Notably, the N134-7152W1 and historic hole 6752W10 intercepts suggest the mineralized zone is potentially as thick as the existing A Zone and Footwall Zone mineralized lenses, though further drilling is required to delineate the geometry and extent. Above the new zone lies approximately 300 metres of ground reaching the upper levels of the existing Footwall Zone mineralization, which remains relatively untested by drilling to date with holes terminating within the Norbenite Fault structure. This ground beyond the Norbenite Fault represents a significant new exploration opportunity.

Drilling is actively underway from the level 134 exploration drift to better define the geometry and extent of the Norbenite Footwall, which is structurally complex but increasingly compelling as a source of potential future resource growth at Kiena.

A, A1 and A2 Zones

From the level 134 exploration drive, two holes were drilled targeting the lower Kiena Deep zones and extensions beneath level 186.

The first hole, N134-7152 intersected three zones of mineralization (A, A1, A2 zones) prior to reaching the Norbenite Fault, with challenging ground conditions limiting advancement to the original target depth. The Norbenite Fault is a large regional fault structure that bisects the Kiena deposit at depth, acting as a geological boundary to the known Kiena Deep A and Footwall Zone mineralized lenses.

The three zones of mineralization intersected by hole N134-7152 correspond to existing mineralized zones; 33.9 g/t over 3.4 metres in A Zone, 8.5 g/t over 4.7 metres in A1 Zone and 52.2 g/t over 4.3 metres in A2 Zone. The A1 Zone intercept extends the current A1 interpretation by 20 metres further toward the east, with the zone remaining open.

The second hole from the level 134 exploration drive, N134-7152W1, intersected 44.8 g/t Au over 2.7 metres in the A2 Zone, extending this zone by 30 metres toward the east as well. The hole successfully progressed beyond the Norbenite Fault and intersected the A Zone Norbenite Footwall mineralization.

A2 223 Zone

Recent drilling has confirmed and extended the high-grade A2 223 lens, located 20 metres below the 136 level, with results highlighting a 10-metre extension in the up-dip direction. Two new drill holes returned strong gold grades, further demonstrating the quality and continuity of mineralization in this area. The lens remains open up-dip, and additional drilling is actively underway to continue defining the full extent of the lens.

Basalt Zone BZ1

The BZ1, located 120 vertical metres from existing development, has been extended by 30 metres along strike, with the latest drilling intersecting 6.1 g/t Au over 4.3 metres (3.2 metres true width). These results demonstrate the continuity of mineralization within the zone, which remains open and untested beyond the current drill envelope. Additional holes are being planned to further evaluate the zone's extent and potential, and drilling will commence in the second half of the year.

Eagle River

800 Zone

During the first quarter of 2026, a 1,700-metre step-out drill hole was completed from surface at Eagle River, targeting a potential extension of the high-grade 800 Zone at depth, one of the longest holes drilled at the property from surface. The hole successfully intersected the hallmarks of gold mineralization at the target depth, including structure, shearing, alteration, and quartz veining, returning 12.9 g/t Au over 1.5 metres, including a higher-grade interval of 19.0 g/t Au over 1.0 metre. Importantly, this extends the 800 Zone approximately 300 metres deeper than the existing mine model, in ground that had not previously been drill-tested at this depth.

Perhaps equally significant is where the mineralization was found. Rather than being hosted in the diorite rock type associated with the known 800 Zone, the intercept occurred within highly deformed volcanic units, suggesting that the gold system at Eagle River is more complex and potentially more expansive at depth than previously understood. This opens the door to a broader exploration target beyond the known mine contact.

The 800 Zone remains open both down-plunge and along strike, making it a high-priority growth target. Follow-up drilling is being designed for later in 2026, including options for further wedge holes.

300 Zone

The lower extremities of the 300 Zone host global model target #19. The target represents a gap in existing drill hole information. The approximately 100-metre-wide high-grade shoot of the 300 Zone plunges toward this target and previously reported high-grade intercepts from holes beyond the target support the continuation of the high-grade zone.

Long underground drill holes in late Q1 and Q2 of 2026 have been targeting global model #19 as part of this year's exploration in-fill drilling program. Initial results from hole 25-1201-20 have returned a high-grade intercept of 618.2 g/t over 0.5 metres core length (200 g/t Au capped, 0.35 m true width). The intercept is approximately 70 metres to the east and outside of the plunging high-grade shoot, and whilst drilling continues, the result highlights the potential for further high-grade mineralized zones to be delineated. Results of drilling will be released as part of an overall Eagle River exploration update planned for late 2026.

6 Central Zone

The 6 Central Zone is one of Eagle River's primary high-grade gold systems, now confirmed to extend more than 700 metres. A drill hole completed in early 2026 was designed to test ground below the current resource model, approximately 500 metres beneath existing resource model shapes, targeting potential extensions beyond what has already been defined. The 1,368-metre-deep surface hole (ERS-2026-003) was completed in early Q2; however, it terminated 150 metres short of the target depth, where it was expected to intersect the 6 Central mineralization projection, due to operational issues which have since been resolved.

The hole did however intersect a mineralized shear zone at shallower depths, which was spatially located north of the mine diorite. The hole returned a high-grade intercept of 31.9 g/t Au over 0.5 metres in an area with very little previous drilling. Importantly, mineralization was found outside the diorite, further reinforcing the exploration potential of the broader Eagle River deformation zone. Further holes are being designed to evaluate the extent of the mineralized shear, especially at depth where the structure is projected to intersect the north dipping main diorite body. Drilling is scheduled for later in 2026, subject to rig availability.

Mishi

Mishi has become a focus area within Wesdome's Eagle River exploration strategy as the Company evaluates its potential to support a mineable bulktonnage (open pit or underground) opportunity, one of several such areas identified across the consolidated land package. The goal is to compliment and sustain throughput at the Eagle River mill over the long term, diversifying the feed sources beyond the high-grade underground mine and potentially supporting a mill expansion scenario.

A 9,600-metre drill program was completed at Mishi in 2025, with three primary objectives; testing how far the mineralized zones extend at depth, verifying key historical drill results, and evaluating untested ground to the west of the existing open pit. The results of the program are incorporated in the upcoming 2025 year-end resource update. A further 10,000 metres are planned for drilling in 2026 and drilling is in progress. The results highlighted in this release are from the Q4 2025 drill program, where drilling was focused on down-plunge continuity and step-out drilling, both of which continue to support the case for resource growth at Mishi. Assays were received in Q1 and are to be included in the 2026 year-end resource update.

The standout result was a drill hole that intersected 5.0 g/t Au over 20.0 metres at a depth of approximately 370 metres, including a higher-grade interval of 27.2 g/t Au over 3.1 metres. This result is consistent with the current geological model and supports the continuity of mineralization at depth. Two additional step-out holes drilled along the eastern edge of the defined zone returned 1.5 g/t Au over 14.8 metres and 8.7 g/t Au over 5.7 metres, respectively, further demonstrating that the Mishi system remains open in all directions and continues to grow with each drill program.

Cameron Lake Iron Formation

Cameron Lake Iron Formation is a large-scale gold target located within Wesdome's Eagle River land package that is defined by lower grades across much wider intervals of rock, with the potential for significant tonnage. It represents a different style of mineralization to the high-grade underground mines at Eagle River.

A 4,300-metre drill program was completed at the Cameron Lake Iron Formation in the fourth quarter of 2025, with assay results received in early 2026. The program focused on testing how far the currently defined one-kilometre gold zone extends at depth, and the results are encouraging. Two standout drill holes, both reaching approximately 200 metres vertical depth, the deepest drilling completed at Cameron Lake Iron Formation to date, returned broad intervals of gold mineralization. The first hole intersected 1.1 g/t Au over 41.0 metres, including a higher-grade core of 8.4 g/t Au over 2.0 metres. The second returned 1.0 g/t Au over 38.7 metres, with higher-grade intervals of 7.3 g/t Au over 1.0 metre and 3.7 g/t Au over 3.2 metres.

The zone remains open in all directions and continues to grow in scale and significance. True widths have not been determined for the reported intercepts, and additional drilling is required to establish the geometry, continuity, and full extent of the mineralized zones.

A comprehensive technical review is planned for the third quarter of 2026, alongside the collection of drill core for preliminary metallurgical testing - an important step in evaluating how the gold can be extracted economically. Follow-up drilling will be designed once this review is complete, as Cameron Lake Iron Formation continues to develop as a potential bulk-tonnage opportunity for Wesdome.

About Wesdome

Wesdome is a Canadian-focused gold producer with two high-grade underground assets, Eagle River in Northern Ontario and Kiena in Val-d'Or, Québec. The Company's primary goal is to responsibly leverage its operating platform and high-quality brownfield and greenfield exploration pipeline to build a value-driven mid-tier gold producer.

For More Information

Technical Disclosure

Eagle River surface drilling, the drill core, NQ in size, was cut in half with a diamond saw resulting in a half core sample for assay and a half core sample to be retained for reference. Samples were transported in sealed bags by laboratory registered courier trucks and transported to AGAT Laboratories in Thunder Bay, Ontario (an ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accredited and independent laboratory, accredited lab No. 665) for preparation and analysis. Pulps are analyzed by fire assay and AAS finish (AGAT method 202-051). Samples that graded more than 10 g/t Au were subsequently tested by gravimetric (202-064) and metallic screen (202-121) assays. AGAT laboratories is an accredited lab (ISO/IEC 17025:2017, accredited lab No. 665). Halved drill core is kept stored at the Eagle River Complex in core racks for long-term storage. Pulps are returned to Wesdome and are stored in a sea-canister at the operations office in the Mishi camp. QA/QC is achieved with a 3-sample package (a blank, a pulp duplicate and a commercial gold standard) that are inserted into the sample stream at an interval of 20 samples. Consequently, 15 QA/QC samples are inserted for each 100 samples. Additionally, blanks were inserted after visible gold is observed to prevent contamination between samples.

Exploration Kiena drilling, the drill core NQ in size, was cut in half with a diamond saw resulting in a half core sample for assay and a half core sample to be retained for reference. Delineation drilling, in defined resource areas, is BQ in size and the entire core was sent for assay analysis. Analytical work is performed by ALS Minerals of Val-d'Or (Québec), a certified commercial laboratory (Accredited Lab #689). Sample preparation was completed at ALS Minerals in Val-d'Or (Québec). Assaying comprised fire assay methods with an atomic absorption finish. Any sample assaying >3 g/t Au was re-run using the fire assay method with gravimetric finish, and for any sample assaying >10 g/t Au was re-run with the metallic sieve method. Holes N033-7202 and N109-7204 were partly assayed by the Photon Assay method at ALS Minerals in Thunder Bay. In addition to laboratory internal duplicates, standards, and blanks, the geology department inserts blind duplicates, standards, and blanks into the sample stream at a frequency of one in twenty to monitor quality control.

Qualified Persons

The technical content of this release has been compiled, reviewed, and approved by the following employees of Wesdome: Renan Lopes, P.Geo., M.Sc., Director, Mineral Resources, Near Mine Geology, and UG Exploration; Breanne Beh, P.Geo., Director Surface and Greenfields Exploration; and Serge Gonthier, P.Geo., (OGQ #578) Principal Geologist, Resources and Geology. Each is a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements or information". Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved.

Forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release include, but are not limited to, the following statements relating to Eagle River and Kiena with respect to: the focus of the 2026 drilling program; the Norbenite Footwall area representing a potential new mineralized corridor accessible from existing development levels; the intercept located approximately 70 metres to the east and outside of the high-grade domain within the 300 Zone at Eagle River highlighting the potential for further higher-grade intercepts; step-out intercepts at Mishi supporting potential open pit resource growth at Eagle River, with down-plunge continuity indicating possible underground resource extensions at depth; deeper drilling at the Cameron Lake Iron Formation at Eagle River continuing to return broad gold intervals, advancing the target as a longer-term bulk tonnage mineable opportunity; the belief that significant potential remains to be unlocked at Kiena and Eagle River; the newly discovered zone at Kiena Deep having potential and highlighting the opportunity for meaningful resource growth beyond the Company's current inventory and reinforcing the view that Kiena remains one of the most prospective high-grade gold systems in Canada; the potential for additional high-grade corridors outside the currently known zones at Eagle River; Eagle River possessing significant long-term growth potential through continued exploration; the view that Mishi at Eagle River represents a compelling bulk-tonne opportunity and the increasing potential for it to become an important future growth asset within the Eagle River district; with multiple discoveries continuing to grow beyond current resource boundaries and several highly prospective targets still largely untested, the belief that the Company is only beginning to unlock the full potential of its assets, and that some of its most impactful discoveries may still lie ahead; the expectation that the drill results in this release will inform a future update targeted for year-end 2026; the suggestion that the presence of basalt rock as host of a quartz vein system at Kiena possibly providing more favourable mining conditions than the schist mineralization that characterizes much of Kiena Deep; a key intercept at drill hole N134-7152W1 suggesting that meaningful gold mineralization may exist beyond existing geologic and structural interpretations of the Norbenite Fault and potentially linking geologically to a significant historic intercept from 2022 located approximately 150 metres vertically at depth; observations from drill hole N134-7207 being encouraging and suggesting it may represent the same emerging mineralized zone as drill hole N134-7152W1 and drill hole 6752W10; the N134-7152W1 and historic hole 6752W10 intercepts suggesting the mineralized zone being potentially as thick as the existing A Zone and Footwall Zone mineralized lenses; the ground beyond the Norbenite Fault representing a significant new exploration opportunity; the Norbenite Footwall being a source of potential future resource growth at Kiena; the commencement of drilling in the BZ1 in the second half of the year; the 1,700-metre step-out drill hole completed from surface at Eagle River targeted a potential extension of the high-grade 800 Zone at depth; the gold system at Eagle River being more complex and potentially more expansive at depth than previously understood; initial results from hole 25-1201-20 highlighting the potential for further high-grade mineralized zones to be delineated, with such results expected to be released as part of an overall Eagle River exploration update planned for late 2026; the results of a drill hole completed in early 2026 at the 6 Central Zone at Eagle River showing mineralization outside the diorite, further reinforcing the exploration potential of the broader Eagle River deformation zone; and the Cameron Lake Iron Formation having the potential for significant tonnage and continuing to develop as a potential bulk tonnage opportunity for the Company.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this press release and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by securities legislation. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Furthermore, should one or more of the risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking statements or information. These risks, uncertainties and other factors including those risk factors discussed in the sections titled "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Information" and "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's most recent Annual Information Form. Readers are urged to carefully review the detailed risk discussion in our most recent Annual Information Form which is available on SEDAR+ and on the Company's website.

APPENDIX





Figure 1 - Eagle River Plan View

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2397/302378_0e55e116e4f85946_001full.jpg





Figure 2 - Kiena Plan View

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2397/302378_0e55e116e4f85946_002full.jpg





Figure 3: Kiena Deep Long Section

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2397/302378_0e55e116e4f85946_003full.jpg





Figure 4: Kiena Deep Depth Intercepts

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2397/302378_0e55e116e4f85946_004full.jpg





Figure 5: Positive Results from Exploration and Delineation Drilling in the A2 and BZ1

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2397/302378_0e55e116e4f85946_005full.jpg





Figure 6: Plan View of Kiena Deep Intercepts

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2397/302378_0e55e116e4f85946_006full.jpg





Figure 7: Eagle River Long Section

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2397/302378_0e55e116e4f85946_007full.jpg





Figure 8: Eagle River - Mishi Long Section (Looking North)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2397/302378_0e55e116e4f85946_008full.jpg





Figure 9: Eagle River - Cameron Lake Iron Formation Long Section (Looking North)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2397/302378_0e55e116e4f85946_009full.jpg

Table 1: Kiena and Eagle River Drill Composite Results (Previously Unreleased)

Figures in table may not add due to rounding

Hole No. From

(m) To

(m) Core

Length (m) Estimated

True Width (m) Grade

(g/t Au) Cut Grade

(g/t Au) Target



Kiena Deep

N033-7188 292.5 296.0 3.5 - 9.2 9.2 - N109-7204 74.5 81.5 7.0 - 6.4 6.4 - N127-7156 130.5 133.5 3.0 - 7.6 7.6 - N134-7144 221.0 225.3 4.3 3.2 6.1 6.1 Basalt Zone 1 N134-7152 316.3 320.0 3.7 3.2 7.0 7.0 - N134-7152 429.5 432.9 3.4 3.0 33.9 33.9 A Zone N134-7152 464.0 468.7 4.7 4.1 8.5 8.5 A1 Zone N134-7152 473.4 477.7 4.3 3.8 52.2 32.7 A2 Zone N134-7152 525.8 528.5 2.7 2.4 16.1 16.1 Norbenite Footwall N134-7152W1 269.5 272.8 3.3 2.7 67.9 44.8 A2 Zone N134-7152W1 287.8 329.9 42.1 34.8 6.9 6.9 Norbenite Footwall including 287.8 317.3 29.5 24.4 8.3 8.3 Norbenite Footwall N130-K046 86.2 89.8 3.6 1.0 58.8 43.4 A1 Zone N134-K004 123.3 130.7 7.4 1.7 41.2 38.5 A Zone N134-K022 140.2 142.7 2.5 0.7 124.1 64.5 A2-223 Zone N134-K023 113.5 117.5 4.0 1.7 74.4 45.2 A Zone N134-K023 126.2 129.2 3.0 1.3 20.5 20.5 A1 Zone N134-K023 132.2 135.8 3.6 1.6 49.7 26.9 A2-223 Zone



Mishi

MSH-2025-035 7.0 16.5 9.5 9.2 2.0 2.0 Mishi including 11.5 12.0 0.5 0.5 24.0 24.0 Mishi MSH-2025-040 349.2 364.0 14.8 14.4 1.5 1.5 Mishi including 353.5 359.0 5.5 5.3 3.1 3.1 Mishi MSH-2025-041 207.0 212.7 5.7 5.1 8.7 8.7 Mishi including 211.5 212.7 1.3 1.1 32.5 32.5 Mishi MSH-2025-042 467.0 470.0 3.0 2.6 2.5 2.5 Mishi MSH-2025-044 326.6 329.5 2.9 2.3 3.4 3.4 Mishi MSH-2025-044 450.7 459.2 8.5 6.6 1.3 1.3 Mishi MSH-2025-045 289.0 290.0 1.0 0.9 4.2 4.2 Mishi MSH-2025-046 264.7 268.8 4.1 3.6 1.8 1.8 Mishi



Mishi

MSH-2025-047 309.4 311.4 2.0 1.9 4.9 4.9 Mishi MSH-2025-048 380.3 390.0 9.7 9.2 1.1 1.1 Mishi MSH-2025-049 344.0 344.5 0.5 0.5 17.5 17.5 Mishi MSH-2025-049 356.1 359.9 3.8 3.6 1.0 1.0 Mishi MSH-2025-050 444.4 448.4 4.0 3.9 2.7 2.7 Mishi MSH-2025-050 453.5 454.0 0.5 0.5 5.4 5.4 Mishi MSH-2025-051 370.2 390.2 20.0 19.5 5.0 4.2 Mishi including 387.1 390.2 3.1 3.0 27.2 21.8 Mishi



Cameron Lake Iron Formation

GS-25-269 133.0 174.0 41.0

1.1

Iron Formation including 152.0 159.0 7.0

1.9

Iron Formation including 172.0 174.0 2.0

8.4

Iron Formation GS-25-272 101.1 162.6 61.5

1.2

Iron Formation including 103.1 105.1 2.0

3.4

Iron Formation including 117.0 122.0 5.0

2.4

Iron Formation including 132.0 133.0 1.0

8.8

Iron Formation GS-25-276 208.0 246.7 38.7

1.0

Iron Formation including 208.0 209.0 1.0

7.3

Iron Formation including 220.3 223.5 3.2

3.7

Iron Formation including 221.3 222.7 1.4

5.7

Iron Formation GS-25-278 186.9 208.3 21.4

1.0

Iron Formation GS-25-282 180.0 246.0 66.0

0.9

Iron Formation including 180.0 199.9 19.9

1.2

Iron Formation including 220.1 233.0 12.9

1.6

Iron Formation



800 Zone, 6 Central Zone Deep, 300 Zone

ERS-2026-001 1514 1516 1.50

12.9 12.9 800 Zone Deep including 1515 1515.5 0.50

36.1 36.1 800 Zone Deep ERS-2026-003 605 605.5 0.50 0.16 31.9 31.9 6 Central Deep 25-1201-20 583.8 584.32 0.52 0.23 618.23 100.0 300 Zone

Table 2: Kiena and Eagle River Drill Assay Results (Previously Unreleased)

Figures in table may not add due to rounding

Kiena Deep

Hole

No. From

(m) To

(m) Core Length (m) Grade

(g/t Au) Cut Grade

(g/t Au) Target N033-7188 292.5 294.0 1.5 20.3 20.3 - N033-7188 294.0 295.4 1.4 0.9 0.9 - N033-7188 295.4 296.0 0.6 0.6 0.6 - N109-7204 74.5 76.0 1.5 9.9 9.9 - N109-7204 76.0 77.5 1.5 4.6 4.6 - N109-7204 77.5 78.5 1.0 4.2 4.2 - N109-7204 78.5 79.5 1.0 7.6 7.6 - N109-7204 79.5 80.5 1.0 3.4 3.4 - N109-7204 80.5 81.5 1.0 7.9 7.9 - N127-7156 130.5 132.0 1.5 0.5 0.5 - N127-7156 132.0 133.5 1.5 14.7 14.7 - N134-7144 221.0 222.0 1.0 13.1 13.1 Basalt Zone 1 N134-7144 222.0 223.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 Basalt Zone 1 N134-7144 223.0 224.0 1.0 0.1 0.1 Basalt Zone 1 N134-7144 224.0 225.3 1.3 9.2 9.2 Basalt Zone 1 N134-7152 316.3 317.3 1.0 3.3 3.3 - N134-7152 317.3 318.0 0.7 8.6 8.6 - N134-7152 318.0 319.0 1.0 13.2 13.2 - N134-7152 319.0 320.0 1.0 3.3 3.3 - N134-7152 429.5 430.0 0.5 3.2 3.2 A Zone N134-7152 430.0 430.8 0.8 45.6 45.6 A Zone N134-7152 430.8 431.4 0.6 4.6 4.6 A Zone N134-7152 431.4 432.0 0.6 6.1 6.1 A Zone N134-7152 432.0 432.9 0.9 78.6 78.6 A Zone N134-7152 464.0 465.0 1.0 5.6 5.6 A1 Zone N134-7152 465.0 466.0 1.0 27.7 27.7 A1 Zone N134-7152 466.0 467.0 1.0 0.3 0.3 A1 Zone N134-7152 467.0 467.7 0.7 1.7 1.7 A1 Zone N134-7152 467.7 468.2 0.5 0.6 0.6 A1 Zone N134-7152 468.2 468.7 0.5 9.9 9.9 A1 Zone N134-7152 473.4 474.0 0.6 35.7 35.7 A2 Zone N134-7152 474.0 474.6 0.6 7.3 7.3 A2 Zone N134-7152 474.6 475.6 1.0 7.3 7.3 A2 Zone N134-7152 475.6 476.1 0.5 2.6 2.6 A2 Zone N134-7152 476.1 477.0 0.9 183.0 90.0 A2 Zone N134-7152 477.0 477.7 0.7 36.1 36.1 A2 Zone N134-7152 525.8 526.4 0.6 2.1 2.1 Norbenite Footwall N134-7152 526.4 526.9 0.5 0.3 0.3 Norbenite Footwall N134-7152 526.9 527.9 1.0 39.2 39.2 Norbenite Footwall N134-7152 527.9 528.5 0.6 4.9 4.9 Norbenite Footwall N134-7152W1 269.5 270.6 1.1 28.6 28.6 A2 Zone N134-7152W1 270.6 271.1 0.5 2.8 2.8 A2 Zone N134-7152W1 271.1 271.8 0.7 35.9 35.9 A2 Zone N134-7152W1 271.8 272.8 1.0 166.0 90.0 A2 Zone N134-7152W1 287.8 288.8 1.0 6.0 6.0 Norbenite Footwall N134-7152W1 288.8 289.6 0.8 2.9 2.9 Norbenite Footwall N134-7152W1 289.6 290.3 0.7 12.1 12.1 Norbenite Footwall N134-7152W1 290.3 290.9 0.6 7.2 7.2 Norbenite Footwall N134-7152W1 290.9 291.4 0.5 3.0 3.0 Norbenite Footwall N134-7152W1 291.4 292.0 0.6 3.7 3.7 Norbenite Footwall N134-7152W1 292.0 292.6 0.6 5.1 5.1 Norbenite Footwall N134-7152W1 292.6 293.5 0.9 4.8 4.8 Norbenite Footwall N134-7152W1 293.5 294.2 0.7 11.1 11.1 Norbenite Footwall N134-7152W1 294.2 294.8 0.6 5.2 5.2 Norbenite Footwall N134-7152W1 294.8 295.4 0.6 5.1 5.1 Norbenite Footwall N134-7152W1 295.4 296.4 1.0 5.2 5.2 Norbenite Footwall N134-7152W1 296.4 297.1 0.7 2.1 2.1 Norbenite Footwall N134-7152W1 297.1 297.8 0.7 4.2 4.2 Norbenite Footwall N134-7152W1 297.8 298.4 0.6 5.3 5.3 Norbenite Footwall N134-7152W1 298.4 299.3 0.9 11.1 11.1 Norbenite Footwall N134-7152W1 299.3 300.1 0.8 6.2 6.2 Norbenite Footwall N134-7152W1 300.1 300.8 0.7 9.7 9.7 Norbenite Footwall N134-7152W1 300.8 301.6 0.8 8.0 8.0 Norbenite Footwall N134-7152W1 301.6 302.3 0.7 8.9 8.9 Norbenite Footwall N134-7152W1 302.3 303.0 0.7 5.4 5.4 Norbenite Footwall N134-7152W1 303.0 303.7 0.7 4.9 4.9 Norbenite Footwall N134-7152W1 303.7 304.3 0.6 9.5 9.5 Norbenite Footwall N134-7152W1 304.3 305.0 0.7 11.4 11.4 Norbenite Footwall N134-7152W1 305.0 305.6 0.6 3.1 3.1 Norbenite Footwall N134-7152W1 305.6 306.2 0.6 7.8 7.8 Norbenite Footwall N134-7152W1 306.2 307.0 0.8 15.9 15.9 Norbenite Footwall N134-7152W1 307.0 307.8 0.8 5.3 5.3 Norbenite Footwall N134-7152W1 307.8 308.6 0.8 7.4 7.4 Norbenite Footwall N134-7152W1 308.6 309.5 0.9 9.7 9.7 Norbenite Footwall N134-7152W1 309.5 310.0 0.5 7.0 7.0 Norbenite Footwall N134-7152W1 310.0 310.5 0.5 4.8 4.8 Norbenite Footwall N134-7152W1 310.5 311.2 0.7 5.9 5.9 Norbenite Footwall N134-7152W1 311.2 311.8 0.6 6.2 6.2 Norbenite Footwall N134-7152W1 311.8 312.3 0.5 20.1 20.1 Norbenite Footwall N134-7152W1 312.3 313.3 1.0 5.7 5.7 Norbenite Footwall N134-7152W1 313.3 313.9 0.6 38.3 38.3 Norbenite Footwall N134-7152W1 313.9 314.8 0.9 3.9 3.9 Norbenite Footwall N134-7152W1 314.8 315.4 0.6 41.5 41.5 Norbenite Footwall N134-7152W1 315.4 316.0 0.6 7.0 7.0 Norbenite Footwall N134-7152W1 316.0 316.8 0.8 7.1 7.1 Norbenite Footwall N134-7152W1 316.8 317.3 0.5 5.8 5.8 Norbenite Footwall N134-7152W1 317.3 317.9 0.6 1.4 1.4 Norbenite Footwall N134-7152W1 317.9 318.5 0.6 4.7 4.7 Norbenite Footwall N134-7152W1 318.5 319.3 0.8 0.3 0.3 Norbenite Footwall N134-7152W1 319.3 319.8 0.5 2.1 2.1 Norbenite Footwall N134-7152W1 319.8 320.3 0.5 2.7 2.7 Norbenite Footwall N134-7152W1 320.3 320.8 0.5 1.8 1.8 Norbenite Footwall N134-7152W1 320.8 321.3 0.5 6.4 6.4 Norbenite Footwall N134-7152W1 321.3 321.8 0.5 2.0 2.0 Norbenite Footwall N134-7152W1 321.8 322.3 0.5 5.4 5.4 Norbenite Footwall N134-7152W1 322.3 322.8 0.5 0.6 0.6 Norbenite Footwall N134-7152W1 322.8 323.6 0.8 12.7 12.7 Norbenite Footwall N134-7152W1 323.6 324.3 0.7 9.3 9.3 Norbenite Footwall N134-7152W1 324.3 324.9 0.6 0.5 0.5 Norbenite Footwall N134-7152W1 324.9 325.5 0.6 3.0 3.0 Norbenite Footwall N134-7152W1 325.5 326.5 1.0 1.0 1.0 Norbenite Footwall N134-7152W1 326.5 327.1 0.6 1.6 1.6 Norbenite Footwall N134-7152W1 327.1 327.8 0.7 4.2 4.2 Norbenite Footwall N134-7152W1 327.8 328.3 0.5 7.6 7.6 Norbenite Footwall N134-7152W1 328.3 329.1 0.8 0.9 0.9 Norbenite Footwall N134-7152W1 329.1 329.9 0.8 3.4 3.4 Norbenite Footwall N130-K046 86.2 86.8 0.6 0.0 0.0 A1 Zone N130-K046 86.8 87.7 0.9 131.5 90.0 A1 Zone N130-K046 87.7 88.3 0.6 4.6 4.6 A1 Zone N130-K046 88.3 89.0 0.7 0.9 0.9 A1 Zone N130-K046 89.0 89.8 0.8 112.5 90.0 A1 Zone N134-K004 123.3 124.0 0.7 104.0 90.0 A Zone N134-K004 124.0 124.5 0.5 6.2 6.2 A Zone N134-K004 124.5 125.2 0.7 2.7 2.7 A Zone N134-K004 125.2 125.9 0.7 1.5 1.5 A Zone N134-K004 125.9 126.8 0.9 101.5 90.0 A Zone N134-K004 126.8 127.8 1.0 35.6 35.6 A Zone N134-K004 127.8 128.3 0.5 26.5 26.5 A Zone N134-K004 128.3 129.2 0.9 73.5 73.5 A Zone N134-K004 129.2 130.0 0.8 7.4 7.4 A Zone N134-K004 130.0 130.7 0.7 20.0 20.0 A Zone N134-K022 140.2 140.7 0.5 4.0 4.0 A2-223 Zone N134-K022 140.7 141.7 1.0 239.0 90.0 A2-223 Zone N134-K022 141.7 142.7 1.0 69.3 69.3 A2-223 Zone N134-K023 113.5 114.5 1.0 157.5 90.0 A Zone N134-K023 114.5 115.5 1.0 0.7 0.7 A Zone N134-K023 115.5 116.5 1.0 0.0 0.0 A Zone N134-K023 116.5 117.5 1.0 139.5 90.0 A Zone N134-K023 126.2 127.2 1.0 44.9 44.9 A1 Zone N134-K023 127.2 127.7 0.5 7.2 7.2 A1 Zone N134-K023 127.7 128.2 0.5 12.3 12.3 A1 Zone N134-K023 128.2 129.2 1.0 6.9 6.9 A1 Zone N134-K023 132.2 133.2 1.0 172.0 90.0 A2-223 Zone N134-K023 133.2 134.2 1.0 1.1 1.1 A2-223 Zone N134-K023 134.2 135.2 1.0 2.4 2.4 A2-223 Zone N134-K023 135.2 135.8 0.6 5.5 5.5 A2-223 Zone N033-7188 292.5 294.0 1.5 20.3 20.3 - N033-7188 294.0 295.4 1.4 0.9 0.9 - N033-7188 295.4 296.0 0.6 0.6 0.6 - N109-7204 74.5 76.0 1.5 9.9 9.9 - N109-7204 76.0 77.5 1.5 4.6 4.6 - N109-7204 77.5 78.5 1.0 4.2 4.2 - N109-7204 78.5 79.5 1.0 7.6 7.6 - N109-7204 79.5 80.5 1.0 3.4 3.4 - N109-7204 80.5 81.5 1.0 7.9 7.9 - N127-7156 130.5 132.0 1.5 0.5 0.5 - N127-7156 132.0 133.5 1.5 14.7 14.7 - N134-7144 221.0 222.0 1.0 13.1 13.1 A1 Zone N134-7144 222.0 223.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 A1 Zone N134-7144 223.0 224.0 1.0 0.1 0.1 A1 Zone N134-7144 224.0 225.3 1.3 9.2 9.2 A1 Zone N134-7152 316.3 317.3 1.0 3.3 3.3 - N134-7152 317.3 318.0 0.7 8.6 8.6 - N134-7152 318.0 319.0 1.0 13.2 13.2 - N134-7152 319.0 320.0 1.0 3.3 3.3 - N134-7152 429.5 430.0 0.5 3.2 3.2 A Zone N134-7152 430.0 430.8 0.8 45.6 45.6 A Zone N134-7152 430.8 431.4 0.6 4.6 4.6 A Zone N134-7152 431.4 432.0 0.6 6.1 6.1 A Zone N134-7152 432.0 432.9 0.9 78.6 78.6 A Zone N134-7152 464.0 465.0 1.0 5.6 5.6 A1 Zone N134-7152 465.0 466.0 1.0 27.7 27.7 A1 Zone N134-7152 466.0 467.0 1.0 0.3 0.3 A1 Zone N134-7152 467.0 467.7 0.7 1.7 1.7 A1 Zone N134-7152 467.7 468.2 0.5 0.6 0.6 A1 Zone N134-7152 468.2 468.7 0.5 9.9 9.9 A1 Zone N134-7152 473.4 474.0 0.6 35.7 35.7 A2 Zone N134-7152 474.0 474.6 0.6 7.3 7.3 A2 Zone N134-7152 474.6 475.6 1.0 7.3 7.3 A2 Zone N134-7152 475.6 476.1 0.5 2.6 2.6 A2 Zone N134-7152 476.1 477.0 0.9 183.0 90.0 A2 Zone N134-7152 477.0 477.7 0.7 36.1 36.1 A2 Zone N134-7152 525.8 526.4 0.6 2.1 2.1 - N134-7152 526.4 526.9 0.5 0.3 0.3 - N134-7152 526.9 527.9 1.0 39.2 39.2 - N134-7152 527.9 528.5 0.6 4.9 4.9 - N134-7152W1 269.5 270.6 1.1 28.6 28.6 A2 Zone N134-7152W1 270.6 271.1 0.5 2.8 2.8 A2 Zone N134-7152W1 271.1 271.8 0.7 35.9 35.9 A2 Zone N134-7152W1 271.8 272.8 1.0 166.0 90.0 A2 Zone N134-7152W1 287.8 288.8 1.0 6.0 6.0 - N134-7152W1 288.8 289.6 0.8 2.9 2.9 - N134-7152W1 289.6 290.3 0.7 12.1 12.1 - N134-7152W1 290.3 290.9 0.6 7.2 7.2 - N134-7152W1 290.9 291.4 0.5 3.0 3.0 - N134-7152W1 291.4 292.0 0.6 3.7 3.7 - N134-7152W1 292.0 292.6 0.6 5.1 5.1 - N134-7152W1 292.6 293.5 0.9 4.8 4.8 - N134-7152W1 293.5 294.2 0.7 11.1 11.1 - N134-7152W1 294.2 294.8 0.6 5.2 5.2 - N134-7152W1 294.8 295.4 0.6 5.1 5.1 - N134-7152W1 295.4 296.4 1.0 5.2 5.2 - N134-7152W1 296.4 297.1 0.7 2.1 2.1 - N134-7152W1 297.1 297.8 0.7 4.2 4.2 - N134-7152W1 297.8 298.4 0.6 5.3 5.3 - N134-7152W1 298.4 299.3 0.9 11.1 11.1 - N134-7152W1 299.3 300.1 0.8 6.2 6.2 - N134-7152W1 300.1 300.8 0.7 9.7 9.7 - N134-7152W1 300.8 301.6 0.8 8.0 8.0 - N134-7152W1 301.6 302.3 0.7 8.9 8.9 - N134-7152W1 302.3 303.0 0.7 5.4 5.4 - N134-7152W1 303.0 303.7 0.7 4.9 4.9 - N134-7152W1 303.7 304.3 0.6 9.5 9.5 - N134-7152W1 304.3 305.0 0.7 11.4 11.4 - N134-7152W1 305.0 305.6 0.6 3.1 3.1 - N134-7152W1 305.6 306.2 0.6 7.8 7.8 - N134-7152W1 306.2 307.0 0.8 15.9 15.9 - N134-7152W1 307.0 307.8 0.8 5.3 5.3 - N134-7152W1 307.8 308.6 0.8 7.4 7.4 - N134-7152W1 308.6 309.5 0.9 9.7 9.7 - N134-7152W1 309.5 310.0 0.5 7.0 7.0 - N134-7152W1 310.0 310.5 0.5 4.8 4.8 - N134-7152W1 310.5 311.2 0.7 5.9 5.9 - N134-7152W1 311.2 311.8 0.6 6.2 6.2 - N134-7152W1 311.8 312.3 0.5 20.1 20.1 - N134-7152W1 312.3 313.3 1.0 5.7 5.7 - N134-7152W1 313.3 313.9 0.6 38.3 38.3 - N134-7152W1 313.9 314.8 0.9 3.9 3.9 - N134-7152W1 314.8 315.4 0.6 41.5 41.5 - N134-7152W1 315.4 316.0 0.6 7.0 7.0 - N134-7152W1 316.0 316.8 0.8 7.1 7.1 - N134-7152W1 316.8 317.3 0.5 5.8 5.8 - N134-7152W1 317.3 317.9 0.6 1.4 1.4 - N134-7152W1 317.9 318.5 0.6 4.7 4.7 - N134-7152W1 318.5 319.3 0.8 0.3 0.3 - N134-7152W1 319.3 319.8 0.5 2.1 2.1 - N134-7152W1 319.8 320.3 0.5 2.7 2.7 - N134-7152W1 320.3 320.8 0.5 1.8 1.8 - N134-7152W1 320.8 321.3 0.5 6.4 6.4 - N134-7152W1 321.3 321.8 0.5 2.0 2.0 - N134-7152W1 321.8 322.3 0.5 5.4 5.4 - N134-7152W1 322.3 322.8 0.5 0.6 0.6 - N134-7152W1 322.8 323.6 0.8 12.7 12.7 - N134-7152W1 323.6 324.3 0.7 9.3 9.3 - N134-7152W1 324.3 324.9 0.6 0.5 0.5 - N134-7152W1 324.9 325.5 0.6 3.0 3.0 - N134-7152W1 325.5 326.5 1.0 1.0 1.0 - N134-7152W1 326.5 327.1 0.6 1.6 1.6 - N134-7152W1 327.1 327.8 0.7 4.2 4.2 - N134-7152W1 327.8 328.3 0.5 7.6 7.6 - N134-7152W1 328.3 329.1 0.8 0.9 0.9 - N134-7152W1 329.1 329.9 0.8 3.4 3.4 - N130-K046 86.2 86.8 0.6 0.0 0.0 A1 Zone N130-K046 86.8 87.7 0.9 131.5 90.0 A1 Zone N130-K046 87.7 88.3 0.6 4.6 4.6 A1 Zone N130-K046 88.3 89.0 0.7 0.9 0.9 A1 Zone N130-K046 89.0 89.8 0.8 112.5 90.0 A1 Zone N134-K004 123.3 124.0 0.7 104.0 90.0 A Zone N134-K004 124.0 124.5 0.5 6.2 6.2 A Zone N134-K004 124.5 125.2 0.7 2.7 2.7 A Zone N134-K004 125.2 125.9 0.7 1.5 1.5 A Zone N134-K004 125.9 126.8 0.9 101.5 90.0 A Zone N134-K004 126.8 127.8 1.0 35.6 35.6 A Zone N134-K004 127.8 128.3 0.5 26.5 26.5 A Zone N134-K004 128.3 129.2 0.9 73.5 73.5 A Zone N134-K004 129.2 130.0 0.8 7.4 7.4 A Zone N134-K004 130.0 130.7 0.7 20.0 20.0 A Zone N134-K022 140.2 140.7 0.5 4.0 4.0 A2-223 Zone N134-K022 140.7 141.7 1.0 239.0 90.0 A2-223 Zone N134-K022 141.7 142.7 1.0 69.3 69.3 A2-223 Zone N134-K023 113.5 114.5 1.0 157.5 90.0 A Zone N134-K023 114.5 115.5 1.0 0.7 0.7 A Zone N134-K023 115.5 116.5 1.0 0.0 0.0 A Zone N134-K023 116.5 117.5 1.0 139.5 90.0 A Zone N134-K023 126.2 127.2 1.0 44.9 44.9 A1 Zone N134-K023 127.2 127.7 0.5 7.2 7.2 A1 Zone N134-K023 127.7 128.2 0.5 12.3 12.3 A1 Zone N134-K023 128.2 129.2 1.0 6.9 6.9 A1 Zone N134-K023 132.2 133.2 1.0 172.0 90.0 A2-223 Zone N134-K023 133.2 134.2 1.0 1.1 1.1 A2-223 Zone N134-K023 134.2 135.2 1.0 2.4 2.4 A2-223 Zone N134-K023 135.2 135.8 0.6 5.5 5.5 A2-223 Zone

Mishi

Hole

No. From

(m) To

(m) Core Length (m) Grade

(g/t Au) Cut Grade

(g/t Au) Target MSH-2025-035 7.0 7.5 0.5 2.8 2.8 Mishi MSH-2025-035 7.5 8.2 0.7 1.2 1.2 Mishi MSH-2025-035 8.2 9.2 1.0 0.6 0.6 Mishi MSH-2025-035 9.2 9.8 0.6 0.8 0.8 Mishi MSH-2025-035 9.8 10.4 0.5 0.1 0.1 Mishi MSH-2025-035 10.4 11.0 0.6 0.8 0.8 Mishi MSH-2025-035 11.0 11.5 0.6 0.5 0.5 Mishi MSH-2025-035 11.5 12.0 0.5 24.0 24.0 Mishi MSH-2025-035 12.0 12.5 0.5 1.2 1.2 Mishi MSH-2025-035 12.5 13.0 0.5 0.9 0.9 Mishi MSH-2025-035 13.0 13.7 0.7 1.4 1.4 Mishi MSH-2025-035 13.7 14.7 1.0 0.1 0.1 Mishi MSH-2025-035 14.7 15.5 0.9 0.1 0.1 Mishi MSH-2025-035 15.5 16.0 0.5 0.0 0.0 Mishi MSH-2025-035 16.0 16.5 0.5 1.0 1.0 Mishi MSH-2025-040 349.2 350.0 0.8 0.2 0.2 Mishi MSH-2025-040 350.0 350.9 0.9 0.2 0.2 Mishi MSH-2025-040 350.9 351.6 0.7 0.2 0.2 Mishi MSH-2025-040 351.6 352.6 1.0 1.3 1.3 Mishi MSH-2025-040 352.6 353.5 0.9 0.7 0.7 Mishi MSH-2025-040 353.5 354.0 0.5 7.7 7.7 Mishi MSH-2025-040 354.0 355.0 1.0 3.1 3.1 Mishi MSH-2025-040 355.0 356.0 1.0 3.5 3.5 Mishi MSH-2025-040 356.0 357.0 1.0 2.5 2.5 Mishi MSH-2025-040 357.0 358.0 1.0 2.2 2.2 Mishi MSH-2025-040 358.0 359.0 1.0 1.9 1.9 Mishi MSH-2025-040 359.0 360.0 1.0 0.5 0.5 Mishi MSH-2025-040 360.0 361.0 1.0 0.5 0.5 Mishi MSH-2025-040 361.0 362.0 1.0 0.5 0.5 Mishi MSH-2025-040 362.0 363.0 1.0 1.1 1.1 Mishi MSH-2025-040 363.0 364.0 1.0 0.4 0.4 Mishi MSH-2025-040 364.0 365.0 1.0 0.0 0.0 Mishi MSH-2025-041 207.0 207.6 0.6 13.6 13.6 Mishi MSH-2025-041 207.6 208.1 0.5 1.3 1.3 Mishi MSH-2025-041 208.1 208.6 0.5 0.2 0.2 Mishi MSH-2025-041 208.6 209.1 0.5 0.1 0.1 Mishi MSH-2025-041 209.1 209.6 0.5 0.2 0.2 Mishi MSH-2025-041 209.6 210.2 0.6 0.3 0.3 Mishi MSH-2025-041 210.2 210.9 0.8 0.7 0.7 Mishi MSH-2025-041 210.9 211.5 0.5 0.1 0.1 Mishi MSH-2025-041 211.5 212.0 0.6 18.3 18.3 Mishi MSH-2025-041 212.0 212.7 0.7 43.7 43.7 Mishi MSH-2025-042 467.0 467.5 0.5 1.7 1.7 Mishi MSH-2025-042 467.5 468.0 0.5 5.2 5.2 Mishi MSH-2025-042 468.0 468.5 0.5 3.2 3.2 Mishi MSH-2025-042 468.5 469.0 0.5 2.8 2.8 Mishi MSH-2025-042 469.0 469.5 0.5 1.0 1.0 Mishi MSH-2025-042 469.5 470.0 0.5 1.3 1.3 Mishi MSH-2025-044 326.6 327.2 0.6 1.2 1.2 Mishi MSH-2025-044 327.2 327.7 0.5 0.4 0.4 Mishi MSH-2025-044 327.7 328.7 1.0 8.0 8.0 Mishi MSH-2025-044 328.7 329.5 0.8 1.3 1.3 Mishi MSH-2025-044 329.5 330.3 0.8 0.7 0.7 Mishi MSH-2025-044 450.7 451.3 0.6 1.6 1.6 Mishi MSH-2025-044 451.3 452.0 0.7 0.2 0.2 Mishi MSH-2025-044 452.0 453.0 1.0 0.6 0.6 Mishi MSH-2025-044 453.0 453.7 0.7 1.4 1.4 Mishi MSH-2025-044 453.7 454.7 1.0 0.4 0.4 Mishi MSH-2025-044 454.7 455.3 0.6 2.0 2.0 Mishi MSH-2025-044 455.3 456.0 0.7 0.6 0.6 Mishi MSH-2025-044 456.0 457.0 1.0 1.8 1.8 Mishi MSH-2025-044 457.0 458.0 1.0 1.2 1.2 Mishi MSH-2025-044 458.0 458.6 0.6 0.6 0.6 Mishi MSH-2025-044 458.6 459.2 0.6 4.9 4.9 Mishi MSH-2025-044 459.2 460.0 0.8 0.4 0.4 Mishi MSH-2025-045 289.0 290.0 1.0 4.2 4.2 Mishi MSH-2025-046 264.7 265.2 0.5 0.7 0.7 Mishi MSH-2025-046 265.2 265.8 0.6 0.1 0.1 Mishi MSH-2025-046 265.8 266.4 0.6 0.2 0.2 Mishi MSH-2025-046 266.4 266.9 0.5 1.4 1.4 Mishi MSH-2025-046 266.9 267.6 0.7 8.1 8.1 Mishi MSH-2025-046 267.6 268.2 0.6 0.5 0.5 Mishi MSH-2025-046 268.2 268.8 0.6 0.4 0.4 Mishi MSH-2025-047 309.4 310.2 0.8 3.3 3.3 Mishi MSH-2025-047 310.2 310.8 0.6 1.4 1.4 Mishi MSH-2025-047 310.8 311.4 0.6 10.6 10.6 Mishi MSH-2025-048 380.3 381.0 0.7 1.1 1.1 Mishi MSH-2025-048 381.0 382.0 1.0 2.7 2.7 Mishi MSH-2025-048 382.0 383.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 Mishi MSH-2025-048 383.0 384.0 1.0 3.2 3.2 Mishi MSH-2025-048 384.0 385.0 1.0 0.4 0.4 Mishi MSH-2025-048 385.0 386.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 Mishi MSH-2025-048 386.0 387.0 1.0 0.4 0.4 Mishi MSH-2025-048 387.0 388.0 1.0 0.3 0.3 Mishi MSH-2025-048 388.0 389.0 1.0 0.1 0.1 Mishi MSH-2025-048 389.0 390.0 1.0 1.1 1.1 Mishi MSH-2025-049 344.0 344.5 0.5 17.5 17.5 Mishi MSH-2025-049 356.1 357.0 0.9 1.0 1.0 Mishi MSH-2025-049 357.0 357.5 0.5 0.1 0.1 Mishi MSH-2025-049 357.5 358.4 0.9 0.1 0.1 Mishi MSH-2025-049 358.4 358.9 0.5 0.6 0.6 Mishi MSH-2025-049 358.9 359.4 0.5 0.5 0.5 Mishi MSH-2025-049 359.4 359.9 0.5 4.1 4.1 Mishi MSH-2025-050 444.4 444.9 0.5 7.0 7.0 Mishi MSH-2025-050 444.9 445.4 0.5 6.5 6.5 Mishi MSH-2025-050 445.4 445.9 0.5 0.6 0.6 Mishi MSH-2025-050 445.9 446.6 0.7 4.1 4.1 Mishi MSH-2025-050 446.6 447.3 0.7 0.4 0.4 Mishi MSH-2025-050 447.3 447.9 0.6 0.8 0.8 Mishi MSH-2025-050 447.9 448.4 0.5 0.1 0.1 Mishi MSH-2025-050 453.5 454.0 0.5 5.4 5.4 Mishi MSH-2025-051 370.2 370.9 0.7 1.1 1.1 Mishi MSH-2025-051 370.9 371.5 0.6 0.0 0.0 Mishi MSH-2025-051 371.5 372.1 0.6 0.3 0.3 Mishi MSH-2025-051 372.1 372.9 0.8 0.0 0.0 Mishi MSH-2025-051 372.9 373.6 0.8 0.4 0.4 Mishi MSH-2025-051 373.6 374.2 0.5 0.9 0.9 Mishi MSH-2025-051 374.2 374.7 0.5 1.9 1.9 Mishi MSH-2025-051 374.7 375.3 0.7 2.3 2.3 Mishi MSH-2025-051 375.3 375.9 0.6 2.3 2.3 Mishi MSH-2025-051 375.9 376.4 0.5 0.6 0.6 Mishi MSH-2025-051 376.4 377.4 1.0 0.9 0.9 Mishi MSH-2025-051 377.4 378.0 0.6 2.3 2.3 Mishi MSH-2025-051 378.0 378.5 0.5 0.9 0.9 Mishi MSH-2025-051 378.5 379.2 0.7 1.9 1.9 Mishi MSH-2025-051 379.2 380.2 1.0 0.9 0.9 Mishi MSH-2025-051 380.2 381.2 1.0 1.0 1.0 Mishi MSH-2025-051 381.2 381.7 0.5 0.4 0.4 Mishi MSH-2025-051 381.7 382.2 0.5 0.7 0.7 Mishi MSH-2025-051 382.2 382.7 0.5 0.7 0.7 Mishi MSH-2025-051 382.7 383.2 0.5 3.6 3.6 Mishi MSH-2025-051 383.2 383.7 0.5 0.2 0.2 Mishi MSH-2025-051 383.7 384.5 0.8 0.2 0.2 Mishi MSH-2025-051 384.5 385.0 0.5 0.1 0.1 Mishi MSH-2025-051 385.0 385.5 0.5 0.6 0.6 Mishi MSH-2025-051 385.5 386.0 0.5 0.3 0.3 Mishi MSH-2025-051 386.0 386.6 0.6 0.9 0.9 Mishi MSH-2025-051 386.6 387.1 0.5 1.1 1.1 Mishi MSH-2025-051 387.1 387.6 0.5 13.9 13.9 Mishi MSH-2025-051 387.6 388.4 0.8 1.5 1.5 Mishi MSH-2025-051 388.4 388.8 0.4 23.4 23.4 Mishi MSH-2025-051 388.8 389.2 0.4 77.6 77.6 Mishi MSH-2025-051 389.2 389.7 0.5 10.2 10.2 Mishi MSH-2025-051 389.7 390.2 0.5 61.1 61.1 Mishi

Cameron Lake Iron Formation