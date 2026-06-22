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WKN: A0JC4E | ISIN: CA95083R1001 | Ticker-Symbol: RKVA
Tradegate
22.06.26 | 13:15
15,310 Euro
+1,66 % +0,250
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15,40015,53017:44
15,38015,55517:44