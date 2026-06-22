

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Dollar value edged higher amid persisting concerns of a higher-interest regime for an extended period through this year. The gains were restricted following the progress in ongoing U.S.-Iran negotiations.



The U.S. Dollar Index, DXY, which measures the Greenback against a basket of other major currencies was last seen trading at 101.01, up by 0.17 (or 0.17%) today.



Against the Euro, USD was trading at 1.143, up by 0.34%.



European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde stated today that the inflation shock in the euro zone requires measured response. She added that the outlook remains uncertain, with upside risks for inflation and downside risks for economic growth. After the inflation rose above 3%, the ECB raised the interest rates, earlier this month.



Against the GBP, USD was trading at 1.324, down by 0.15%.



Against the USD, the Japanese Yen was trading at 161.601, down by 0.22% and the Swiss Franc was trading at 0.808, down by 0.30%.



Against the USD, the Canadian Dollar was trading at 1.416, down by 0.11%.



According to Statistics Canada, the Consumer Price Index increased 1.00% percent in May over the previous month and rose to 3.20% year on year. The core consumer prices increased 0.60% in May on a month-on-month basis and edged up to 2.20% on a year-on-year basis.



Against one unit of Australian Dollar, USD was trading at 0.700, up by 0.15%.



The U.S. Federal Reserve recently announced maintaining the interest rates at the current 3.50% to 3.75% range.



The Fed's Dot Plot hinted at a high-interest regime for a protracted period of time with some officials even anticipating a rate hike in the next Fed's meeting.



In Switzerland, despite some interruptions, the first high-level U.S.-Iran negotiations ended overall positively.



Last Wednesday, the U.S. and Iran signed a key 14-point Memorandum of Understanding which committed them to a 60-day ceasefire period for discussing ways to end their conflict.



As an immediate concession, U.S. agreed to lift its naval blockade on Iran and Iran reopened the Strait of Hormuz.



Due to waning supply concerns, crude oil prices slid, and consequently the reducing inflationary concerns pressured the U.S. dollar.



Prior to the Switzerland talks, angered by Israel's attack on Lebanon, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps announced closing the Strait of Hormuz once again.



However, U.S. military dismissed Iranian military's claims and stated that commercial ships are freely transiting the strait.



Though reports on the actual status of the Strait of Hormuz is unclear, investors are confident of smooth passage of vessels after U.S. military denied Iran's claims of taking control of the strait.



Infuriated by IRGC's message, U.S. President Donald Trump posted a strongly worded message warning Iran that it would not be left as a country if it closes the strait.



Protesting against Trump's remarks, Iranian representatives walked out from the talks.



However, negotiations between the U.S. team headed by U.S. Vice President JD Vance with chief negotiators U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, and the Iranian team headed by Iranian Parliament's Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi continued and concluded in the early hours of Monday.



A joint statement issued by Qatar and Pakistan which mediated the talks announced that the Lake Lucerne Summit was held in a positive and constructive atmosphere with encouraging progress.



Technical-level negotiations are set to carry on through the rest of the week.



Araghchi stated that major progress has been made to end the Israel-Lebanon war.



Today, the U.S. Treasury Department issued a general license for Iran authorizing the production, delivery, and sale of crude oil and petrochemical and petrochemical products of Iranian origin through the 60-day period, i.e., until August 21.



Vance hailed the talks and announced great progress in negotiations. He stated that Iran has agreed to allow the U.N. nuclear specialists to inspect Iran's compliance.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News