Lonza Group AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Lonza Publishes Restated Half-Year 2025 Financials Reflecting Capsules & Health Ingredients as Discontinued Operations



23-Jun-2026 / 06:30 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Lonza reports restated Half-Year 2025 financials, reflecting Capsules & Health Ingredients (CHI) as discontinued operations, aligned with Full-Year 2025 reporting

Restatement includes updated consolidated income statement and selected key performance measures

Basel, Switzerland, 23 June 2026 - Prior to the release of its Half-Year 2026 results on 22 July, Lonza has published restated Half-Year 2025 financial information reflecting the classification of its CHI business as discontinued operations, in line with its Full-Year 2025 reporting.

In December 2024, Lonza announced its intention to divest the CHI business. As a result, the CHI results were reported as discontinued operations for the Full-Year 2025. On 6 March 2026, Lonza entered into a definitive agreement to divest the CHI business to Lone Star Funds, with closing expected in Q3 2026.

The restatement includes the consolidated income statement and selected key performance measures. The restatement has no impact on Lonza's previously reported Full-Year 2025 results.

The restated Half-Year 2025 financial information is available at the following link .

About Lonza



Lonza is the world's leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) dedicated to serving the healthcare industry. Working across five continents, Lonza's global team of approximately 20,000 colleagues works alongside pharma and biotech companies to turn their breakthrough innovations into viable therapies. This enables customers to bring life-saving and life-enhancing treatments to patients worldwide with a combination of cutting-edge science, smart technology and lean manufacturing.



Our company generated sales of CHF 6.5 billion with a CORE EBITDA of CHF 2.1 billion in Full-Year 2025. Find out more at www.lonza.com

Lonza Contact Details

Daniel Buchta

Head of Investor Relations

Lonza Group Ltd

Tel +41 61 316 2985

daniel.buchta@lonza.com