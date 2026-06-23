Lonza Group AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
Basel, Switzerland, 23 June 2026 - Prior to the release of its Half-Year 2026 results on 22 July, Lonza has published restated Half-Year 2025 financial information reflecting the classification of its CHI business as discontinued operations, in line with its Full-Year 2025 reporting.
In December 2024, Lonza announced its intention to divest the CHI business. As a result, the CHI results were reported as discontinued operations for the Full-Year 2025. On 6 March 2026, Lonza entered into a definitive agreement to divest the CHI business to Lone Star Funds, with closing expected in Q3 2026.
The restatement includes the consolidated income statement and selected key performance measures. The restatement has no impact on Lonza's previously reported Full-Year 2025 results.
The restated Half-Year 2025 financial information is available at the following link.
About Lonza
Lonza Contact Details
Daniel Buchta
Victoria Morgan
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Lonza Group AG
|Münchensteinerstrasse 38
|4052 Basel
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+4161 316 81 11
|Internet:
|www.lonza.com
|ISIN:
|CH0013841017
|Valor:
|1384101
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2351296
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
2351296 23-Jun-2026 CET/CEST