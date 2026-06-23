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WKN: 519000 | ISIN: DE0005190003 | Ticker-Symbol: BMW
Xetra
23.06.26 | 09:20
60,32 Euro
-1,02 % -0,62
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60,3860,4209:35
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PR Newswire
23.06.2026 08:00 Uhr
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Netlight Consulting AB (publ): Netlight supported selected digital development activities related to BMW Group's Neue Klasse

Netlight, an international digital consultancy, supported the BMW Group in selected digital development activities in the context of the Neue Klasse. The collaboration involved close cooperation with BMW Group teams and focused on contributing digital and engineering expertise within defined project scopes.

LONDON, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- "The BMW Group's Neue Klasse is more than a new generation of cars or software. It marks a cornerstone of a consequent journey to a new digital era, putting personalisation, digital innovation and unique driving experience in the customers' hands. I believe this launch truly accelerates the transformation making the BMW Group a sustainable and high-paced digital leader," says Dr. Max-Emanuel Maurer, Principal Consultant, Netlight.

Netlight contributed technical and methodological expertise to support ongoing development activities, focusing on software quality, development efficiency and collaboration within complex digital environments.

"This collaboration is a strong example of how digital co-creation can drive real innovation in the automotive industry. We are proud to support our clients as they transform and set new standards for user experience and technology," says Katri Junna, Co-CEO of Netlight.

The collaboration illustrates how external digital expertise can support complex development projects within large-scale automotive environments.

About Netlight
Netlight is an international digital consultancy, helping leading companies to succeed in the digital landscape, from advice to implementation. Our service contains the collective intelligence of 2200 consultants offering a comprehensive range of digital services, from strategy to technology. We support industries that are facing new challenges and opportunities based on new technology, to make better business. Netlight has been awarded several times for profitable growth and management, as a top employer, and for our engagement in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. Located in Stockholm, Gothenburg, Oslo, Helsinki, Copenhagen, Munich, Hamburg, Berlin, Frankfurt, Zurich, Cologne, Amsterdam, London, Madrid, Vienna and Toronto. Co-creating the future today, since 1999.
www.netlight.com

Contact:
Anna Moore
Senior PR & Communications
anna.moore@netlight.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2924985/6009872/Netlight_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/netlight-supported-selected-digital-development-activities-related-to-bmw-groups-neue-klasse-302806723.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
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