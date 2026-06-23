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WKN: A2PA4R | ISIN: GB00BHJYC057 | Ticker-Symbol: IC1H
Xetra
22.06.26 | 17:35
148,95 Euro
0,00 % 0,00
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
147,30147,4009:35
146,70149,1009:35
ACCESS Newswire
23.06.2026 08:02 Uhr
107 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares - June 23

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / June 23, 2026 / The Company announces that on 22 June 2026 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399 pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 8 May 2025 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 17 February 2026, as announced on 17 February 2026.

Date of purchase:

22 June 2026

Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:

20,000

Lowest price paid per share:

$ 168.7000

Highest price paid per share:

$ 171.1500

Average price paid per share:

$ 170.1432

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

Following the above transaction, the Company has 149,223,876 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 5,431,782 held in treasury).

A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/2863J_1-2026-6-22.pdf

Enquiries to:

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:

Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739); Kate Carpenter (+44 (0) 7825 655 702); Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)

Media Relations: Neil Maidment (+44 (0)7970 668 250); Mike Ward (+44 (0)7795 257 407)

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: InterContinental Hotels Group PLC



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/travel/intercontinental-hotels-group-plc-announces-transaction-in-own-shares-june-23-1180834

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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