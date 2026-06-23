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PR Newswire
23.06.2026 08:06 Uhr
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Nordiska Elevates its Payments Infrastructure with Finastra, Powering Direct Connectivity to Sweden's Payment Rails

The bank's selection of Finastra's Swift Service Bureau enables a secure, compliant, and resilient foundation to support its current operations and future growth including RIX INST access

STOCKHOLM, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bankaktiebolaget Nordiska (Nordiska), a challenger bank serving consumers and merchants across Sweden, has selected Finastra's Swift Service Bureau to boost its access to the global Swift network and Sweden's central payment rails.

With this partnership, Nordiska will connect directly to the Swift network and key Swedish market infrastructures, including RIX RTGS - Riksbank's real-time settlement system - and later RIX INST for instant payments. The move strengthens Nordiska's payments and settlement processes, making them more secure, faster, scalable and adaptable to future payment demands.

As an emerging bank, Nordiska has previously made use of partner banks to access central bank money and manage payments. With direct access to RIX System, Nordiska will now have control over liquidity and everyday operations. By adopting Finastra's Swift Service Bureau, Nordiska can independently manage transactions and prepare for future instant payment capabilities like RIX INST, as regulations evolve.

"This partnership gives us a streamlined and scalable platform to manage our payment flows and liquidity directly, which is critical as we continue on our growth journey," said Jonas Hultin, CPO at Nordiska. "Independency of partner banks means we can provide advanced and faster service at less cost while focusing focus on our core business."

Finastra's proven solution helps Nordiska meet both local and international regulatory requirements, while providing a robust framework that can scale with the bank's growth. With increased operational efficiency and direct links to Sweden's critical payment rails, Nordiska is positioned to support its customers and expand its services with full compliance.

"We are delighted to support Nordiska as modern payment infrastructures are becoming increasingly complex, driven by regulatory change, real-time settlement requirements, and higher expectations for resilience and availability," said Barry Rodrigues, EVP Payments at Finastra. "This partnership highlights the value of our Swift bureau services in helping banks and other institutions of all sizes improve their payment and settlement infrastructure. Importantly, it marks another success for Finastra in both the Nordic region and the dynamic challenger bank segment, reinforcing our commitment to supporting the evolving needs of financial institutions across Europe."

About Finastra

Finastra is a global leader in financial services software, trusted by 7,000+ customers - including 40 of the world's top 50 banks - in over 110 countries. With expertise in Lending, Payments and Universal Banking, we deliver reliable, scalable, mission-critical solutions such as Loan IQ, LaserPro, Trade Innovation, Essence, Global PAYplus, Payments To Go, and Financial Messaging. Backed by Vista Equity Partners, we co-innovate with customers to build modern technology that helps financial institutions grow with confidence. Visit www.finastra.com or follow Finastra on LinkedIn.

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Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nordiska-elevates-its-payments-infrastructure-with-finastra-powering-direct-connectivity-to-swedens-payment-rails-302804720.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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