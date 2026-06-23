

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Domino's Pizza, Inc. (DPZ) Tuesday said that Chief Executive Officer or CEO Russell Weiner has informed the Board of Directors of his intention to retire from his current role. The Board has appointed Joe Jordan, currently Chief Operating Officer and President of Domino's U.S., as Chief Executive Officer, effective October 1, 2026. Jordan will also join the Board of Directors at that time, the company said in an official statement.



The American pizza delivery chain said that Jordan has been with Domino's Pizza for nearly 15 years and has held leadership positions across marketing, U.S. and international operations, technology, and franchisee support.



Domino's Pizza said that Weiner will continue serving as CEO through September 30, 2026. On October 1, he will make the transition to the role of Executive Chairman Designate and will become Executive Chairman following the Company's annual shareholder meeting in April 2027.



David Brandon, the current Executive Chairman, will retire after the 2027 annual shareholder meeting and will not seek reelection to the Board. Brandon has served as Chairman of Domino's Board of Directors since 1999 and as Executive Chairman since 2022.



On the NASDAQ, DPZ ended Monday's trading at $295.11, down 5.6 percent. In overnight trading, the stock fell 1.0 percent to $292.09.



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