

SLOUGH (dpa-AFX) - SEGRO plc (SGRO.L) as parent company of SELP Management, the venture adviser to the SEGRO European Logistics Partnership joint venture, announces the pricing of a 650 million euros senior unsecured bond issue for SELP. The bonds have a seven-year term and have been priced at 118 basis points above euro mid-swaps, equating to an annual coupon of 4.000 percent.



The SEGRO European Logistics Partnership or SELP was created in October 2013 as a 50:50 joint venture between SEGRO and PSP Investments, the Canadian pension fund. SEGRO acts as asset, property and development manager for SELP.



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