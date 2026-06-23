Prosus is the first in Europe to make OpenClaw inspired tools available to its 5 million restaurants, merchants and entrepreneurs

Prosus N.V ("Prosus") (Euronext Amsterdam: PRX; JSE: PRX) (Prosus) today announced its introducing ToqanClaw, a platform that lets anyone create apps, dashboards and automations just by describing what they need, the way they'd explain it to a colleague. No code. No IT queue, and no dependency on engineers. It's ready immediately. Built in-house and integrated with Prosus' own AI platform, Toqan, it brings many of OpenClaw's features into a secure environment, where your data stays under your control and is never used to train third-party models.

With it, Prosus becomes the first company in Europe, and one of only a handful worldwide, to bring this capability to scale for its partners: 5 million+ restaurants, merchants and entrepreneurs who until now have been left behind by AI for lack of technical teams. It also costs less than the alternatives, intelligently routing across 20+ models to deliver the best outcome for your needs.

Fabricio Bloisi, CEO, Prosus, said, "Everyone has a good AI model now. That's not the advantage anymore. The question is who has the data, the context, and the loops that make it actually useful for a real business. We've spent 18 months building that inside Prosus. 60,000 agents. 10,000 applications. People who never wrote a line of code building tools their teams use every day. Now we're opening that to our partners, because this is the kind of AI that actually changes things and delivers real value for our partners."

ToqanClaw is delivering real results for our restaurant partners. Lebkov Sons, a Dutch café chain, used it to cut financial reporting from weeks to 30 minutes and achieve 40% year-on-year revenue growth. Burger Frites, a Rotterdam burger chain, built a delivery analytics agent that increased deliveries by 25%, cut overtime by 60%, and is saving the business €21,000 a month. Poke Perfect, a Dutch poke bowl chain, created an operations assistant accessible via WhatsApp that reduced routine staff queries by 70%, freeing teams to focus on customers.

Prosus has trained its own specialised AI model for commerce, Large Commerce Model (LCM), on data from more than 1 billion customers and 500 million daily interactions. When connected to ToqanClaw, the model allows agents to move beyond executing tasks and start anticipating what a business needs before anyone asks.

Where AI meets commerce: assistants that answer, agents that act.

Today we're also introducing Zapia, the AI assistant that gets things done for you. Life assistants are the new front door to the digital economy. 6M+ consumers are already using Zapia, backed by Prosus, to get things done, booking restaurants, managing inboxes, and coordinating schedules.

The simplest way to understand it is to give it something real to do: "Find a restaurant in Barcelona for eight people this Saturday at nine, with good vegetarian options. Drop the shortlist in the family WhatsApp, wait for everyone to vote, and book it." What happens next is not a list of suggestions. Zapia handles it all, start to finish. Simple and quick.

Fabricio said, "We're not only building the future for our ecosystem partners, we're also building AI that works for consumers. AI life assistants are the biggest shift in how people interact with the digital economy since the smartphone. The future isn't about opening ten apps to plan your week, book a trip or compare a price. You'll simply tell your assistant what you want, and it will get it done. Zapia is already doing this for millions of customers in Latin America and I'm excited that it's now available everywhere for everyone."

Learn more about Toqan here and Zapia here. Zapia is available now on the App Store, Google Play, and at app.zapia.com. The free tier covers the majority of personal use cases, which is rare in a category where most products monetise aggressively from the first prompt. A Pro plan adds capacity for heavier users.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260623520470/en/

Contacts:

Media contact:

Charlie Pemberton

Group Communications Director

charlie.pemberton@prosus.com

+31 6 15494359



Madeline Duncan

Innovations Communications Manager

madeline.duncan@prosus.com