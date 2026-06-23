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WKN: A2PLSH | ISIN: JE00BJJN4441 | Ticker-Symbol: 16A
Frankfurt
23.06.26 | 08:04
1,627 Euro
-7,19 % -0,126
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1,6211,70409:12
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PR Newswire
23.06.2026 09:06 Uhr
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Clarivate Plc: Clarivate Releases 2025 Sustainability Report

New report highlights progress against goals and a decline in total carbon emissions

LONDON, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT), a leading global provider of transformative intelligence, today released its 2025 Sustainability Report, highlighting continued progress against its sustainability goals, including reduction of total reported greenhouse gas emissions by 24%.

Clarivate partners with 45,000 organizations worldwide, including universities, research institutions, corporations, law firms, government agencies and life science and healthcare companies to address global challenges. Over the past year, Clarivate made progress in reducing greenhouse gas emissions while strengthening the systems and procedures used to measure and manage emissions against our 2023 baseline year.

Matti Shem Tov, Chief Executive Officer, Clarivate, said: "At Clarivate, our role is to connect people and organizations to the intelligence they need to transform ideas into real-world progress. Every breakthrough that improves lives or protects the planet begins with such insights.

"This report shows how Clarivate is moving beyond ambition to drive meaningful progress across the business and communities we serve. It also shows how we are increasingly embedding responsible business practices across our own operations."

Key achievements in the 2025 report include:

  • Total greenhouse gas emissions across Scope 1, 2 and 3 fell by 24%, from 96,666 tCO2e in 2024 to 73,110 tCO2e in 2025
  • Sustainability-certified workplaces expanded to cover approximately 38% of Clarivate's total square footage
  • ProQuest One Sustainability, designed to support sustainability teaching and research, was adopted by more than 400 institutions and recognized as a Library Journal Best Reference Database for 2025
  • Clarivate colleagues used volunteer time off to contribute more than 36,000 hours to community initiatives
  • Clarivate worked with global biopharmaceutical company Teva to support antimicrobial stewardship programs across Germany and Kenya, improving responsible antibiotic use through data-driven interventions.

Clarivate will continue to evolve its sustainability approach, guided by its materiality assessment and focus on climate change, workforce impact, responsible business conduct and transparency in its value chain.

Read the full report here.

For the Clarivate Carbon Reduction Plan click here.

About Clarivate
Clarivate is a leading global provider of transformative intelligence. We offer enriched data, insights & analytics, workflow solutions and expert services in the areas of Academia & Government, Intellectual Property and Life Sciences & Healthcare. For more information, please visit www.clarivate.com

Media contact:
Sofia Nogues
newsroom@clarivate.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1159266/Clarivate_Logo_v1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/clarivate-releases-2025-sustainability-report-302806757.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

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