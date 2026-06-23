

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The Australian dollar fell to nearly a 2-week low of 112.24 against the yen and a 6-day low of 1.6438 against the euro, from yesterday's closing quotes of 113.01 and 1.6338, respectively.



Against the U.S. and the Canadian dollars, the aussie slipped to a 2-1/2-month low of 0.6950 and an 8-day low of 0.9858 from Monday's closing quotes of 0.6995 and 0.9903, respectively.



The aussie edged down to 1.2222 against the NZ dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 1.2248.



If the aussie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 110.00 against the yen, 1.65 against the euro, 0.68 against the greenback, 0.97 against the loonie and 1.18 against the kiwi.



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