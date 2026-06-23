

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar weakened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The NZ dollar fell to a 2-1/2-month low of 0.5684 against the U.S. dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 0.5711.



Against the yen and the euro, the kiwi slipped to nearly a 1-month low of 91.78 and more than a 2-month low of 2.0100 from Monday's closing quotes of 92.27 and 2.0010, respectively.



If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.55 against the greenback, 90.00 against the yen and 2.04 against the euro.



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