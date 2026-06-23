

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar weakened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The Canadian dollar fell to 1.4186 against the U.S. dollar and 113.81 against the yen, from Monday's closing quotes of 1.4159 and 114.12, respectively.



Against the euro, the loonie edged down to 1.6208 from Monday's closing value of 1.6179.



If the loonie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.42 against the greenback, 112.00 against the yen and 1.63 against the euro.



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