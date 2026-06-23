

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Confidence among French manufacturers decreased in June and returned to its long-term average, survey results from the statistical office INSEE showed Tuesday.



The manufacturing confidence index dropped to 100.0 in June from 100.2 in May. The score was forecast to fall to 101.0.



The easing trend in June was mainly due to the sharp drop in past production, and the corresponding index fell to 3 from 14 in May.



The index measuring overall order books remained stable at -14, while the foreign order books' balance weakened somewhat to -11 from -10.



The survey revealed that personal production outlooks continued their downward trend that began in February 2026, and the respective index for June eased to 2 from 4, and that for general production outlook rose to -15 from -17.



The index for past workforce size was stable at -2, and the expected workforce size increased to 0 from -2.



The index measuring the expected trend in selling prices over the next three months declined to 19 from 22 in the previous month.



Further, the survey showed that the overall business confidence index, which is calculated from the responses of the business managers from manufacturing, construction, services, retail, and wholesale trade, improved to 94 in June from 93 in May.



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